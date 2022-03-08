In a call with President Putin, PM Modi backs direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine





President Zelensky thanked India for supporting Ukrainian people with humanitarian aid



A direct conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could help Moscow find a solution to the ongoing war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Mr Modi spoke to the Russian leader after a similar conversation with Mr Zelensky when he raised Indian concerns over the evacuation of stranded students in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. Prime Minister Modi hailed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to an end to the conflict. He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelensky could greatly help ongoing peace efforts, according to a press release issued by the government. Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of inconclusive talks in Belarus, with the last round taking place on Monday night. In recent days, Mr. Zelensky has been more vocal in seeking a direct conversation with President Putin. India’s main concern over the past 11 days has been the welfare of its students at various medical universities in Ukraine. The External Affairs Ministry said on Monday that around 17,100 Indians had returned from various locations in Ukraine on 83 flights under Operation Ganga, but at least 500 other students remain in Sumy near the border. Russian. An evacuation window opened on Monday with Russia declaring a humanitarian corridor for Sumy and other cities, but the evacuation could not be carried out as the local ceasefire broke down and students were had to return to their hostels for security reasons. Over the past few days, the students have contacted Indian and international media for assistance and India has urged Ukraine and Russia to declare a local ceasefire to ensure safe evacuation of the remaining students. During Monday’s dialogue, President Putin said Ukrainian nationalists were blocking the evacuation of civilians from combat zones. The Russian leader assured that Indian students stranded in Sumy would be evacuated by the Russian army. India has not yet confirmed whether it would be willing to receive direct Russian military aid on Ukrainian territory to transport its nationals. Against the backdrop of high-intensity telephone conversations, India evacuated 205 students via Poland in an Indian Air Force C17 plane which landed at Hindan Air Base. Among the passengers was Harjot Singh, a student who was recently injured in a shooting in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Earlier, in an early morning phone call, Modi expressed deep concern over the situation in Ukraine. It was the second phone call between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. President Zelensky thanked India for supporting the Ukrainian people with humanitarian aid. President Zelensky informed the Prime Minister in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern over the ongoing conflict and the resulting humanitarian crisis. The prime minister reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two sides, the government said in a press release issued to the outcome of the conversation. Mr Modi thanked President Zelensky for facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indian students from Ukraine. “He expressed deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still in Ukraine and stressed the need for their speedy and safe evacuation,” the press release read. Following the phone call, Mr Zelensky said on social media that he was grateful for the support given to the Ukrainian people. Briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the fight against Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance rendered to its citizens during the war and its commitment to lead peaceful dialogue at the highest level, Mr. Zelensky said.

