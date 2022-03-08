Report: Trump blows a joint on his prank from a social media network





When Twitter banned Donald Trump for inciting a violent insurrection, the former president had two choices. The first was to accept that he no longer had a platform to terrorize the human race with every thought that crossed his mind and move on. The second was to launch a conniving fit over his allegedly violated First Amendment rights, and take the opportunity to engage in typical scammer behavior, such as pitching a Twitter competitor through a shell company and make money from its supporters. . Clearly Trump chose the latter, and while the profit aspect seems to have worked well for him so far, the current social media network is set to be a bigger flop than Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka and the Trump Taj Mahal. combined. And although he has a very loose understanding of reality, he apparently knows it!

The Daily Beast reports that when he’s not praising Vladimir Putin or finding ways to start a war between Russia and China, Trump constantly complains about the embarrassing flop that Truth Social is getting. turned out to be. Sources tell The Daily Beast that they overheard the ex-president swearing about the app for free on the phone and asking what’s going on with the social network. Trump has regularly complained about the bad press and less than stellar optics the rollout has received, and demanded to know why it didn’t immediately become a resounding success, according to reporters Adam Rawnsley and Asawin Suebsaeng.

Of course, that probably has something to do with the platform itself being an absolute disaster. On the day of its launch, potential users would have faced numerous issues and shockingly long waiting times, with some being redirected to an access denied error page. A Business Insider reporter had to try the initial email confirmation process five times before he could create an account. Of the users who were able to create accounts, many were told that they had been placed on a waiting list of what appeared to be over 100,000 people. App went partially dark for over 12 hours due to app launch traffic. Its logo would be almost identical to that of another company that existed long before Truth Social came into the picture.

And according to The Daily Beast:

The company’s numbers for the MAGA social network, while only an estimate based on incomplete data, are anemic. Trump’s own social media platform does either worse or the same as other MAGA social sites like Gaban, another competing pro-Trump website, particularly favored by, well, Nazis and Gettr, a flat -form led by one of Trump’s former top political aides, Jason Miller.

SimilarWebs’ estimates show a sharp increase of around 2 million daily visits to the site when it first started, before traffic dropped to an average of around 300,000 visits per day, putting the site on par with Gettr. Meanwhile, thefar-rightGab averaged around 650,000 average daily visits over the same period. Truth Social was the 72nd most popular free app in Apple’s AppStore on Friday, a far cry from Facebook (5th) and his former beloved Twitter (22nd), both of which launched the ex-president after the January 6 Capitol riot. The company estimates that the average Trumps site visitor stays for just 90 seconds, a far cry from the seven minutes users tend to spend on Gettr and nine minutes on Gab.

What probably doesn’t help matters is that Trump, who has the attention span of a gnat, hasn’t posted on the app, despite having already sent out 200 tweets and retweets in a single day. On the other hand, the stock price of the company that backs Truth Social has risen around 60% since the start of the year, and its current value is around $82.09 after its IPO. at $10. So even though today’s social media company is a commendable joke so far, it still seems to line the pockets of past presidents. Which probably isn’t a problem for him.

