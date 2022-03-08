Xi Jinping stresses running army according to law

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed managing the military in accordance with law and strengthening the rule of law in national defense and military construction.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a plenary meeting of the People’s Liberation Army-People’s Armed Police delegation at the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body.

Reviewing the past year, Xi said the armed forces have resolutely implemented the decisions and instructions of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, ensuring a smooth start to the 14th Five-Year Plan and providing strong support to the development of the Party’s cause. and the country.

He then stressed the importance of implementing the armed forces management strategy in accordance with the law.

Leading the army in accordance with law is the fundamental means for the Party to build and lead the army and an inevitable requirement for realizing the Party’s goal of building a strong army in the new era, he said. .

Efforts are needed to fully implement the Party’s thinking on strengthening the military in the new era and focus on building a strong, modern and standardized revolutionary army, he added.

As the implementation of the army management strategy in accordance with law is a systematic project, he stressed the deepening of military legislation, the proper application of laws and regulations and the improvement of control mechanisms.

He also called on senior cadres to take the initiative to guide and carry out the work in accordance with the law.

The armed forces should strengthen military training and combat readiness, help local governments maintain social stability and safeguard national security and stability, he added.