Tom Cotton will compare Reagan and Trump in a speech on the future of the GOP





Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is expected to argue in a high-profile speech Monday night that Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump share common roots in the Republican Party and that those who suggest the GOP must choose a path that embraces the one or the other are wrong.

Mr. Cotton, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, is the latest Republican guest at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California as part of a series of speakers on the future of parties after his loss of the White House, the Senate and House during Mr. Trump’s term in office.

Reagan understood what all Republicans should: We are elected to protect the American people, their prosperity and their freedom, Cotton said in an interview ahead of his speech. President Reagan and President Trump, who many people believe represent these polar opposites that we must choose between, have followed this tradition.

The two former presidents share some similarities: they both entered politics after a career in entertainment, were Democrats before becoming Republicans, and won the GOP nomination after overcoming opposition from some members of the government establishment. left. They have also advanced radically different trade and immigration policies, and Mr. Reagan has always been optimistic, while Mr. Trump often portrays the United States as divided and moving in the wrong direction.

President Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump at a reception at the White House in 1987. The two former presidents share some similarities. Photo: Ronald Reagan Library.

Mr. Cotton called the Reagan-Trump party tradition Jacksonian, a reference that dates back to a president known for his populist views who advisers have described as a role model for Mr. Trump.

It’s the heart of the Republican Party today, said Mr. Cotton, who often advised Mr. Trump when he was in the White House. The Republicans are the common man’s party. We stand for law and order, military might, good jobs, high wages, and common sense in our culture wars.

Mr. Cotton, who has long been a warmonger on defense and foreign policy issues, will criticize President Biden for the war that has broken out in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has bet that if the US president doesn’t stand up to a depraved gang of 7th-century savages in Afghanistan, there’s no way he’ll stand up to Russia, he will say, according to reports. excerpts of speeches shared in advance. After all, Joe Biden had signaled weakness, appeasement and appeasement to Putin early on.

When asked in the interview if he agreed with Mr Trump’s assessment that Mr Putin was smart, Mr Cotton declined to do so. He is a ruthless dictator and he always has been, and he is responsible for this war of naked and unprovoked aggression, he said.

Mr Cotton said he would support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ban imports of Russian oil into the United States, which the Biden administration has said it is considering, but no decision has been made.

We should have done this years ago, he said. They don’t supply that much of our oil, but they supply enough of it which still provided them with tens of millions of dollars since the beginning of this war to finance their government and therefore their war machine.

As a corollary to the Russian oil cut, Mr. Cotton also called on the United States to drastically increase American oil production and reverse Mr. Bidens’ reckless and naïve policies, such as banning new drilling leases on federal lands.

Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, criticized Mr Cotton for failing to condemn Mr Trump’s past praise of Mr Putin. He might want to pretend he’s taking the Republican Party in a new direction, but his loyalty is to Donald Trump, Moussa said.

Mr. Cotton is among a small group of ambitious Republican senators in their 40s and early 50s, alongside Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri, who are expected to lay the groundwork for possible candidacies. presidential elections in 2024.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who says his first election goal is 2022, attended a Republican fundraiser at the Sioux Center, Iowa, in June. Photo: KC McGinnis for The Wall Street Journal

A graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School, Mr. Cotton clerked for an appellate court and worked for law firms before joining the military in 2005, serving in Iraq and in Afghanistan. He was also a consultant at McKinsey & Co. before being elected to the House in 2012 and to the Senate in 2014.

While Mr. Cotton may be best known for his views on foreign policy, his speech is also expected to focus heavily on tackling crime, a call for parent-centered education system reform, ending terms of coronavirus and its skepticism towards free trade.

Our party must reject the ideology of globalism, which claims that borders and wide open markets are the path to prosperity for all, he should say, unlike Mr. Reagan’s embrace of free trade. There is no right of free movement of a foreign people or foreign products in our country.

Mr. Cotton will call for a ban on U.S. investment in strategic Chinese industries and greater scrutiny of Chinese investment in the United States. Free trade is not free if it does not flow both ways, he should say. China is not committed to free trade, not even close, and therefore is not entitled to preferential market access.

He is also expected to call on the GOP to be tougher on crime and criticize Mr. Trump’s support and the 2018 signing of the First Step Act, which changed sentencing guidelines for federal inmates and allows the early release of certain convicts for non-violent crimes.

No piece of legislation has done more harm to our status as the party of public safety than the First Step Act, Mr. Cotton should say. Donald Trump’s support for the First Step Act was his administration’s worst mistake.

Asked about his ambitions for 2024, Mr Cotton said he was focusing on more immediate matters. When I turn my attention to the elections, it will indeed first be around 2022, he said. Once this election is over, we can move on to the next election.

A year after pro-Trump rioters attacked the US Capitol, lawmakers and Americans remain divided over what happened on January 6, 2021 and who is to blame. WSJ reporters look at changes in Congress since then and what it could mean for the 2022 midterm elections. Photos: Getty Images

Write to John McCormick at [email protected]

