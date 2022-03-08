Why, when Covid was raging, did Boris Johnson care so much about giving Lebedev a peerage?

Like me, you probably remember the third week of March 2020 like it was yesterday.Covid-19 was on these wide shores. Hospitals were filling up with seriously ill people.On March 16, 2020, the Prime Minister told us to self-isolate at home for 14 days if we had symptoms of covid, to work from home whenever possible and to avoid unnecessary contact with anyone. March 23 Boris Johnson would announce a full lockdown.It looked like the worst crisis since World War II. It was the worst crisis since the Second World War.So perhaps the most interesting revelation in today’s Sunday Times story on the peerage given to Evgeny Lebedevthe Russian owner of the London Evening Standard, is the time the Prime Minister spent amid this disaster trying to overturn a recommendation from the security services that it would be inappropriate to make Lebedev a lord.To be clear, it has been known for some time that the initial advice from the security services was that it would be wrong to send Lebedev – whose father Alexander was a senior KGB officer turned oligarch – to the Lords. This has been reported by Byline Times, the Guardian and Tortoise, among others.

What is new is the revelation that on March 19 Boris Johnson had a private meeting with Lebedev, just days after learning that his desire to ennoble Lebedev was being frustrated on the advice of the security services.That this meeting took place was confirmed to me by three separate government sources. They also told me that the Prime Minister subsequently worked hard to override this initial security advisory and was successful.

Lebedev’s appointment to the Lords was announced in July 2020. He gave his first and only speech there on December 17, 2020, since then he has never spoken or voted again.These sources tell me they were shocked at the time that the Prime Minister considered it a priority to secure a seat in the House of Lords for Lebedev.

‘A lot of people in Downing Street at the time thought it was morally wrong,’ one said. “It wasn’t just that the security services were saying he wasn’t fit for the peerage. It was also that there were much more important things to do.”“I remember him [Johnson] to be obsessed with granting the peerage,” another source said.“I obviously thought that was extremely disturbing given that this week was the epicenter of the biggest crisis since 1945,” said a third.A number of questions are asked. They understand:1) Why was it so important for the Prime Minister that Lebedev become a lord?2) Why was this even an issue at a time when protecting the nation from the coronavirus was the obvious priority?3) What was said during the meeting they had on March 19?4) What were the specific concerns of the security services, and are they still relevant in light of NATO’s standoff against Putin, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine?According to my sources, the Prime Minister was closer to Ledebev than to any other owner. They attribute this in part to the support Lebedev’s Evening Standard gave Johnson when he was mayor of London.And as I wrote in my book WTF in 2017, as Mayor of London and then as Foreign Secretary, Johnson traveled every autumn to stay at the sumptuous Lebedev Castle in Umbria for a weekend social – sometimes flown in Lebedev’s private jet, although in October 2016, as foreign minister, Johnson traveled there on a commercial flight and without his protection officers.I’ve also had confirmation that Johnson has stepped in to ensure the Standard receives a big chunk of the government’s substantial advertising budget for Covid by asking government communications director Alex Aitken to make sure that happens .In Lebedev’s one and only speech to the Lords, he said: “I was brought up here for much of my life, I went to public school and I consider myself British, but I’m also Russian, which means I can never be flippant about freedom, freedom of speech or the rule of law. Freedom of speech needs its champions. In the post-war period, it has rarely come under attack as it does today. I intend to join forces with noble lords who can see it and are determined to fight it.”Which presumably means he would appreciate clearing up uncertainty about his elevation to the Lords, and would therefore support Labor leader Keir Starmer’s today’s call for him to be considered by the House of Commons committee. intelligence and security.