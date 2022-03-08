The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia will meet in Turkey | Russo-Ukrainian War





The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said the two senior diplomats had agreed to meet on the sidelines of a forum in southern Turkey.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba agreed to meet on Thursday, said the head of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in what would be the first potential discussions between the two leaders since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops on 24 February. I hope that this step will lead to peace and stability, Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter Monday, announcing that the talks were to be held on the sidelines of an international diplomatic forum in Antalya, in southern Turkey. Turkey, a NATO member that shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, had offered to mediate between the parties. Ankara maintains good relations with Moscow and Kiev and called the invasion of Russia unacceptable even though it opposes sanctions against Moscow. On President @RTErdogans initiatives and our intensive diplomatic efforts, Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov #Russia Dmytro & Kuleba of #Ukraine decided to get together with my involvement margin @AntalyaDF. I hope that this step will lead to peace and stability. Mevlt avuolu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 7, 2022 Cavusoglu said during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s offer to host the meeting, Lavrov that was then accepted. We especially hope that this meeting will be a turning point and an important step towards peace and stability, has he said, according to Reuters news agency, adding that the two ministers had asked him to join the meeting. The spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, confirmed the talks Telegram. Kuleba said on Saturday he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if they were significant. The announcement came as the delegations of Ukraine and Russia were beginning a third round of talks after two previous attempts have not yielded concrete results. On Sunday, a second effort to create humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee the violence in Mariupol port town collapsed, Ukraine and Russia accused each other of breaking the cease-fire previously agreed . At least 200 000 people in need are stuck in the coastal city that has been subjected to a constant bombardment for days by Russian forces. People there live in what the aid group Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, described as a catastrophic situation without food, heating or electricity. Moscow on Monday proposed new humanitarian corridors, offering itineraries that lead civilians in Russia or Belarus, which were used by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a launch pad for its ground invasion on the northern border of Ukraine. The decision was quickly reprimanded by Ukraine as immoral.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/7/ukraine-and-russia-foreign-ministers-to-meet-for-talks-in-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos