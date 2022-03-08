India’s first female merchant sea captain praises PM Modi; “China-Pak says India has a strong prime minister”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the recipients of the Nari Shakti Puraskar on Monday on the eve of Women’s Day 2022. During the interaction, the award recipient and the first female merchant sea captain in the of India, Captain Radhika Menon, congratulated Prime Minister Modi for bringing significant changes for the development of the maritime domain during his tenure as Prime Minister. Speaking at the event, Captain Menon, who is also the first Indian woman to receive the IMO (International Maritime Organization Award) for outstanding gallantry at sea, shared an experience while praising the government of the union led by Prime Minister Modi. She pointed out that during her service, whenever she goes to China or Pakistan, people tell her that the Indian Prime Minister is a tough leader. “Every time I go to China or Pakistan or a country that we’re not on good terms with, they tell me, ‘You have a very strong leader.’ I’m really happy and very proud, “Radhika said. #LOOK | While interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Capt Radhika Menon, India’s first female merchant sea captain, said: “Whenever I go to China, Pakistan or any country we are not with Not in good terms, they tell me: “You have a very strong chef. I’m really happy and very proud ” Pic.twitter.com/CVHTFGWSOG ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022 Nari Shakti PuSKAR The “Nari Shakti Puraskar” of the Ministry of Women and Child Development recognizes the remarkable contributions of women and the institutions they lead and celebrates women as game changers and drivers of positive change in society. In total, 28 prizes (14 each for the 1920s and 2021) will be given to 29 people in recognition of their exceptional contributions to women’s empowerment, particularly vulnerable and marginalized women. The Nari Shakti Puraskar winners for 2020 come from a variety of disciplines, including entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social services, arts and crafts, STEMM, and wildlife conservation, among others. Linguistics, business, agriculture, social work, arts and crafts, shipping, STEMM, education and literature, disability rights and others are some of the professions represented Among the winners of the Nari Shakti PuSkar for the year 2021. International Women’s Day 2022 March 8, marked as International Women’s Day, is a universal event that honors and celebrates women. International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world to commemorate women from all walks of life. The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future that recognizes and celebrates the women and girls who bring climate change to light, take charge and lead. Image: Ani

