With Ukraine under attack, Trump’s first impeachment is suddenly much more relevant





Donald Trump is the only US president to have been impeached twice. His second indictment, for his role in instigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, was easy for Americans to understand. The events, after all, were documented on live television, by surveillance cameras and on social media.

The issue at stake, the validity of the 2020 US presidential election, was also easy to understand and a record number of Americans took part. The Capitol Building is something every American who watches the news sees regularly. The facts, in most mainstream corners, have been widely accepted. Arguments against impeachment centered on whether an incumbent president should be impeached and whether the attack was so serious.

Trump’s first impeachment, however, went over the heads of many Americans. The months-long investigation into whether Trump tried to improperly pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son has largely been viewed through a partisan lens. Those who followed the impeachment trial mostly jumped to their respective camps. Democrats, who had talked about impeachment since Trump took office, seemed happy to have found such clean charges. Republicans, ignoring the broader implications for Ukraine, largely viewed impeachment as mere policy on the part of Democrats who were particularly attached to their hatred of Trump.

But last week, as Ukraine came under an all-out bombardment from Russia, the problem underlying the first impeachment became overwhelmingly clear. At the heart of the allegations, Trump withheld $400 million in congressional-approved military aid to Ukraine to help the nation deter a Russian invasion until Ukraine publicly announced there would be an investigation. on the Biden family for unfounded reasons.

Trump was also found to have prevented a visit to the White House by President Zelensky in a sign of US support for a sovereign Ukraine.

Today, it is clear that not only could Ukraine use all the military aid it can get, but also that everyone in American politics stands with the beleaguered country. In fact, Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Steve Daines were criticized for being too excited to share photos from a Zoom meeting with Zelensky over the weekend. (Senators were asked to wait to show footage of the call until later as a precaution to protect Zelensky’s whereabouts.)

What Trump has done is no longer some esoteric foreign policy gibberish. This is the very issue that dominates the news and completely unifies the Western world.

This raises the question of how damaging the situation in Ukraine will be to Trump’s political future, should he seek one. It’s already easy to see the candidates Trump has endorsed in the 2022 election being asked if they agree with Trump’s initial assessment that invading Ukraine was wise.

It is already remarkable that no major Republican member of Congress has defended Trump’s comments or even tried to spin them. If Trump does run in 2024, it will be interesting to see how he tries to explain both his actions that led to his first impeachment and his statements, even as Ukraine was overrun.

In other words, instead of Trump complaining about the Russia, Russia, Russia allegations, we could hear a lot about his perfect phone call with Ukraine.

James Pindell can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.

