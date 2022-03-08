Xi Jinping’s Chinese Chess

While China offers to mediate in Moscow’s war against Kiev, while declaring that friendship with Russia is rock solid, its plan remains rather ambiguous and highly complex in this global geopolitical war. The real objective of the American strategy is to establish an Indo-Pacific version of NATO, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the press conference on the sidelines of the annual work of the National People’s Congress, referring to clearly the military attention that Washington is receiving. focusing on the Pacific and in the waters of the South China Sea where Taiwan also has its source, an area where hydrocarbon, gas and oil deposits are concentrated and rich in fishery resources.

Fairly clear remarks vis-à-vis the United States and which imply at this very hot moment, with the war which is breaking out in the heart of Europe, that Beijing continues to maintain a geopolitical balancing act, a caution Confucian which has always characterized a large part of his choices. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has certainly put the People’s Republic in serious difficulty: on the one hand, Beijing maintains trade with the region bordering the Black Sea, from which it imports a huge quantity of wheat, especially since 2021; using Ukraine as a supplier, it is estimated that by 2022 China will have purchased and stored 60% of the wheat on world markets. Not only that: China buys a lot of military technology from Ukraine: like the first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, a naval unit built for the Soviet Union, then with the dissolution of the USSR, it switched to Ukraine who sold it to the people of the Republic of China.

China must also take into account the right to national integrity vis-à-vis Ukraine, which it has defended, in accordance with one of the cardinal principles of Chinese policy: non-interference in internal affairs. other countries, an axiom that has always been supported by the Beijing authorities, reaffirmed these days by the Chinese Embassy in London also with regard to Taiwan, after a comparison appeared during a meeting of the Grand Committee of the House of Lords during which some speakers had referred to Taipei as the Ukraine of the Far East. Comparing Taiwan and Ukraine, which suffered the Russian attack, is not only untenable, but also an ignorant attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty and unity, the Chinese diplomatic office in London said, reiterating that the issue of Taiwan relates exclusively to internal and fundamental affairs. interests of China, which does not tolerate any outside interference.

Therefore, an essential principle for the lex celeste empire with which to remain consistent also for cultural reasons, is not to lose face (god lian in Chinese) so rooted in its own tradition. But on the other hand, it is still not possible for the People’s Republic to break the relationship with Russia, even if it was suffered and compromised, since, from the 1960s, Mao broke with the political line of the USSR, putting China aside. Since then, relations between the two countries have cracked and the cracks of this rupture are still visible: on the one hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirms his link with Russia and welcomes his great friend Putin to the Beijing Olympics as a guest of ‘honor. she may even ask him to postpone the invasion of Ukraine until the end of the Olympics – just to hypothesize – on the other hand, Beijing only sees Russia as a commercial partner that it exploits mainly to secure the gas supply.

But today, as scenarios become more complicated and war threatens global stability, every step must be more than studied by Xi Jinping, every move must hit the mark and not fail. It therefore becomes essential for Beijing to avoid chaos, not to sway too much to one side or the other, to cross the difficult edge of not fully supporting the new Russian friend, writes the sinologist Federico Masini, but in same time not to fall into a mortal embrace with the new American enemy. An equidistance that requires skill and dexterity, like the Chinese chess game, weiqi, Xi Jinping’s great passion, an image that seems made on purpose to explain Chinese choices in global geopolitics, one of the oldest games in the world that mixes with Taoist philosophy or treatises on military strategy, the ancient thought of those who study potential enemies and observe them before taking any initiative, such as the third of the 36 Chinese stratagems, taken from another ancient text of military strategy: kill with a lent sword whose comment says if you want to do something, make your opponent do it for you.

The image of Chinese chess with high symbolic value is a key to understanding the perspective adopted by Beijing: the two ideograms (WEI, the first, represents a fence and means to surround, QI, the second, a sieve to separate the grain) are already evocative in themselves. But unlike our chessboard which is initially full with all the pieces positioned in a row, many of which are eaten during the game, the Chinese chessboard is empty, a wooden shelf on which 19×19 horizontal and vertical lines are drawn: the important places are not the boxes but the points of intersection of the lines, that is to say 361 intersections, a number equal to that of acupuncture in the human body.

Pawns are cleverly placed to encircle and besiege certain areas of influence. A procedure that considers certain phases in which it is necessary to wait, according to the Taoist principle of wuwei not to act, which does not mean standing still, but waiting for the right moment, observing, listening, interpreting the indications contained in the events. What will be the Chinese interpretation of the facts? How will Beijing’s vision relate to the rest of the world at such a delicate time and how will East and West compare? So all that remains is to wait for the next moves on the Chinese chessboard of weiqi, strategic choices that could prove to be much more decisive than they still seem: the lake of balance of the current chaos could be Beijing , which now more than ever needs to redeem an international image compromised by the spread, according to most Western countries, of the pandemic covid virus.