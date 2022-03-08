CMs of Odisha and TN urge PM Modi to let Ukrainian students pursue MBBS in India





The Indian Medical Association has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the uncertainty surrounding the fate and future of medical students returning from Ukraine.

As uncertainty hangs over the future of medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help students returning from there to pursue their medical studies. in India. In a letter to the prime minister on Monday, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister said his government would give full support to the central government in all its endeavors on this issue. He said that due to the current situation in Ukraine, it would not be possible for students to return to their universities to continue their medical studies. Tamil Nadu’s chief minister said uncertainties will persist even after the end of hostilities and until normality is restored. Stalin said that the current situation had already disrupted the studies of these students and that the future of the students was at stake. He also urged the Prime Minister to urgently raise this issue with the National Medical Commission and relevant ministries and to find a solution to the problem. He said relevant ministries could be instructed to immediately find a way out to allow students to continue their studies in Indian medical colleges from the moment their studies in Ukraine were interrupted. Tamil Nadu’s chief minister said 1,200 students in the state have already returned home and the rest are expected to return within days. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik in a letter to the Prime Minister said a large number of students from Odisha and other parts of the country were expected to return, adding that the disruption studies would probably continue until the cessation of hostilities and restoration. of normalcy in the Eastern European nation. This is an unprecedented crisis that has the potential to disrupt the careers of many thousands of young men and women who have already experienced the trauma of being in the war zone, he said. I would therefore like to request your urgent intervention from the National Medical Commission and the concerned Ministries, to allow and facilitate the continuation of their studies in the medical faculties in India from the moment when their studies in Ukraine were interrupted due to the war, Patnaik said in the letter to Modi. The CM also assured the full support of its government in this regard. BJD leader in Rajya Sabha Prasanna Acharya had also written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday urging him to make alternative arrangements for the smooth continuation of the medical training of the students, who have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. It has been reported that the Union government is in discussion with the National Medical Commission to welcome Indian medical students. Students pursuing medical studies in foreign universities must pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in India to start practicing in the country. According to a source, the government is considering the provisions on the “humanitarian ground” to make some changes to the FMGE to adjust these students in the medical faculties of the country. The source said relevant departments are “seriously” studying the matter and “will do everything possible” to ensure that evacuated students can continue their studies. In this regard, the Union Health Ministry will soon consult NITI Ayog and other medical commissions to make a decision in this regard, the source added. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the uncertainty surrounding the fate and future of these medical students. The IMA recommended that “all evacuated medical learners who are citizens of India and who have been admitted there after applying for a certificate of eligibility from the statutory authorities in India and at different stages of progression be adjusted as a measure one-time delivery to existing medical schools in the country through appropriate disbursed distribution…”

