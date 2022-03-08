Boris Johnson accused of ‘risking national security’ with Russian-born pal’s peerage

The video will start automatically soon 8 to cancel

Keir Starmer has called on the Intelligence Committee to investigate the Prime Minister over explosive allegations that the security services raised concerns about Lord Lebedev – but these were dropped after the Prime Minister personally intervened.

Boris Johnson has been accused of endangering national security by granting a peerage to a Russian-born crony.

Keir Starmer today asked Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee to investigate the Prime Minister over the gong.

The Prime Minister made Evgeny Lebedev, the media mogul and son of billionaire ex-KGB agent Alexander, Lord Lebedev of Siberia at the height of Covid in 2020.

Now a bombshell report claims intelligence officials have raised concerns about the gong, leading the House of Lords Appointments Committee (HOLAC) to advise against it.

A source told The Sunday Times that Boris Johnson personally intervened then – meeting Lebedev in person as he dithered over a lockdown – and that rather damning advice was later withdrawn.

The Prime Minister allegedly insisted on Lebedev’s peerage passing and complained: This is anti-Russianism.”

The source said: The initial advice was that they considered there might be a threat to national security.



























Picture: Lucy Young/REX/Shutterstock)



But following the intervention of the Prime Ministers, the source claimed: What intelligence would say is that with the additional information they have obtained, they have assessed that this is not as much of a threat. important than they had originally thought.

It would not be the first time the Prime Minister has defied advice to hand out a peerage. Last year he canceled HOLAC to place billionaire city tycoon Peter Cruddas in the Lords. Lord Cruddas gave the Tories 500,000 days later.

Labor leader Keir Starmer has demanded an investigation by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee. He warned the issue went to the heart of national security and there is a suggestion the prime minister was warned there was a national security risk.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper tweeted: For a Prime Minister to intervene on a national security assessment or ignore the advice of intelligence agencies on a matter like this is extremely serious.

Its first responsibility is to maintain our national security. Essential there is an urgent investigation.















Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, added: By rejecting the advice of intelligence services and disrespecting civil servants, the Prime Minister has once again put self-interest ahead of the public.

And this time he risked national security.

“It’s clear that Boris Johnson never took seriously the tough steps needed to root out Putin’s influence in Britain, and his friendships raise questions about his inability to act.

This government’s dangerous ties to Putin’s oligarchs put us all at risk.

“There must be an urgent investigation into how the Prime Minister was able to ignore security reports, including the requests that were made to the intelligence services to reverse their decision, and whether parliamentary bodies were consulted.

“Boris Johnson’s disregard for facts is a threat to us all.”

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson tweeted: Completely damning. If No. 10 does not answer questions from journalists, he must provide answers to Parliament.

The allegations in today’s Sunday Times about the Prime Minister’s interference in national security councils by awarding the peerage to a crony are truly shocking, even by the standards of this government.

Official records show Boris Johnson personally met with Lebedevs Lebedev Holdings on March 19, 2020 as Covid tore the UK apart.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Johnson personally met the tycoon at his home – and it was two days after the businessman’s initial gong was rejected.

No10 obscured the purpose of the meeting in official documents, saying only that it was a general discussion with Lebedev Holdings.

The meeting came in the crucial week between Mr Johnson telling the nation to avoid social contact and imposing a full Covid lockdown.

Scientists later said that if the Prime Minister had gone into lockdown sooner he could have avoided thousands of deaths.

Boris Johnson has been a guest at parties hosted by Evgeny Lebedev, a socialite and owner of the London Evening Standard, for years, including when Mr Johnson was mayor.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)



As Foreign Secretary, Mr Johnson said he spent the night with Evgeny Lebedev on April 28, 2018.

Reports later claimed that the future Prime Minister had traveled to the Palazzo Terranova in Perugia for a weekend party “- and was spotted disheveled and without his security at San Francesco airport. of Assisi the next day.

He was accompanied by a spouse, family member or friend, according to government transparency records.

Lord Lebedev has dual British nationality and last week personally pleaded with Vladimir Putin to end the war.

He wrote: As Europe stands on the brink of another world war and the world stands on the brink of a possible nuclear catastrophe, I implore you to use today’s negotiations to end this terrible conflict in Ukraine.

“As a Russian citizen, I beg you to stop the Russians from killing their Ukrainian brothers and sisters. As a British citizen, I beg you to save Europe from war.”

The Mirror has contacted No10 for comment, including asking whether the PM has raised the security service advice with any aides or officials, and whether there will be an investigation.

A government spokesman replied: All people appointed to a peerage are appointed in recognition of their contribution to society and all peerages are monitored by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

It is understood that HOLAC seeks advice from government departments and agencies as appropriate.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said there is a very strict and rigorous process when someone is granted a peerage and it has been applied very rigorously in this case. But he admitted he did not know the facts of the case himself.

A spokesman for Lord Lebedev’s office declined to comment.