Former Attorney General William Barr says he would still vote for Trump in 2024





Former Attorney General Bill Barr has been called lazy and a coward by former President Donald Trump, while Barr called Trump derailed and called his drive to discredit the 2020 election a farce.

Yet despite the ugly back-and-forth between the two, Barr said Monday TODAY that he would still vote for Trump in the 2024 presidential election if Trump becomes the Republican nominee.

“Because I believe the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda pushed by the Democratic Party, it’s inconceivable for me not to vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr told Savannah Guthrie. “It’s hard to predict what the facts will become in three years, but from now on, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican candidate.”

However, Barr said he doesn’t believe Trump is fit to be the nominee in two years.

“Well, I certainly made it clear. I don’t think he should be our nominee and I’m going to back someone else for the nominee,” he said.

Barr details his turbulent 22-month tenure under Trump in a new book, One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, which comes out Tuesday.

In response to NBC News’ questions about the memoir, Trump sent a three-page letter that called Bar “slow and lethargic, so lazy and cowardly,” and said Barr “didn’t want to stand up to radical left Democrats. because he thought the repercussions on him personally in the form of impeachment would be too severe. In other words, Bill Barr was the coward.

Barr called Trump’s letter “perfect for the lesson.”

“The president is a man who, when told something he doesn’t want to hear, he immediately throws a tantrum and attacks a person personally,” Barr said. “I thought the letter was childish.”

The rift with Trump comes after a tenure in which critics said Barr politicized the Justice Department and apparently acted as Trump’s personal lawyer instead of an independent figure. Barr denied that characterization in an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt that aired Sunday night.

The narrative was that I was a “toad” for Trump and would do Trump’s bidding. And the media has consistently told this story, Barr told Holt. Well, I guess not, because I tried to take every issue that came to mind and decide what I thought was the right thing.

Barr said his breakup with Trump in December 2020 came when Trump became furious after Barr informed him there was no evidence the 2020 election was fraudulent. Barr resigned on Dec. 14, the day the Electoral College made it official for President Joe Bidens to win.

“There was no ‘election theft’ fraud, which means that people who were not qualified to vote or did not exist, their votes were counted or the right votes were subtracted,” Barr said. “The vote reflected the decision of the people.”

Barr was asked why he wasn’t more forthcoming in his resignation letter that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud and that the president’s actions to void the election were dangerous.

He said that on the day of his resignation, the election “was over, for all intents and purposes” because the states had certified the vote.

“The idea that something could be done later on January 6 was nonsense,” he said. “And once the election was locked on December 14, I tendered my resignation. And I knew Trump was going to leave office.”

Barr wrote in his book that in the final months of his administration “Trump only cared about one thing himself, country and principle took a back seat.” He added that Trump had “no concern for ideology or political principles” and that his motive was “revenge”.

“He’s always been difficult to work with and resistant to advice, but you can usually keep things on track,” Barr said. “But after the election he went off the rails. He wasn’t listening to anyone except a small coterie of sycophants telling him what he wanted to hear.”

Barr admitted to underestimating how far Trump would go to try to overturn the election results.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I thought it was a prank because there was no substance, there was no legal backing.”

He also said he believed Trump was responsible for the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but said he did not believe the former president was legally responsible.

I think he was responsible in the larger sense of that word, in that it seems part of the plan was to send this group to the Hill, Barr said on Nightly News. I think the idea was to intimidate Congress. And I think that was wrong.

Barr also responded to criticism that he should have spoken about Trump when he was still attorney general and his book is part of a tour to rehabilitate his image.

“People who know me know that I don’t care what people think of me, and I think that’s one of the reasons I was persuaded to take the position of Attorney General because I wasn’t looking for anything,” he said. “I don’t have a future career. I’m retired. I felt like I could call them what I see them, and anyone who tries to please and gain the approval of others is going to be compromised very quickly.”

Barr has also been criticized for clearing Trump of obstruction of justice following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s attempts to disrupt the 2016 election. pages before Mueller’s report which Mueller said did not fully capture the context, nature and substance of that office’s work and findings.

“It’s a fake scandal,” Barr said today of the Russia investigation. “People who talk about the ‘big lie’ after the election forget that it was a big lie at the start of the Trump administration.”

