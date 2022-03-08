Grateful to Ukrainian President’s tweets after speaking to Prime Minister Modi | Latest India News





Russian-Ukrainian conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for his support to evacuate Indian nationals from the war-torn city of Sumy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Monday after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the current situation in his war-torn country. Briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the fight against Russian aggression by Ukraine. India appreciates the assistance rendered to its citizens during the war and Ukraine’s commitment to leading peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support for the people of Ukraine. #StopRussia, Zelenskyy tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 35-minute long chat with the President of Ukraine, sought his support to evacuate hundreds of Indian students stranded in the war zones of Sumy in the eastern region of Ukraine . Read: Prime Minister Modis Aatmanirbharta is the key to an independent foreign policy During the conversation, the Prime Minister welcomed the talks between Russia and Ukraine. The two leaders had spoken on February 26 when the Ukrainian president asked for India’s support at the United Nations Security Council. Prime Minister Modi then insisted on the need to end violence and resolve conflicts through dialogue. Prime Minister Modi is also due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later today, during which he is expected to discuss the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, where the war has now entered its twelfth day. The two leaders last spoke last Wednesday during which they discussed the evacuation of Indians from Kharkiv. India evacuated a total of 15,900 Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries like Romania, Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia under Operation Ganga which started on February 22. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Close story Trending topics to follow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/grateful-to-ukrainian-president-tweets-after-speaking-to-pm-modi-101646642565821.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos