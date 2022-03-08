Alex Jones and Donald Trump: A fatal alliance draws attention





For Jan. 6, Mr. Jones helped secure at least $650,000 from Publix grocery store heiress Julie Fancelli, an Infowars fan, to secure Mr. Trump’s rally on the Ellipse in the morning of the attack, $200,000 of which was deposited into one of Mr. Joness business accounts, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack said. The day before the riot, Mr. Jones was at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, where Trump aides and allies had set up an outpost. He has long-standing ties to at least half a dozen people arrested after the riot, including the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, still a regular guest on Infowars, and Joseph Biggs, a former employee of Infowars and Proud Boys. chief.

The House committee subpoenaed Mr. Jones and included a three-page list seeking his communications and financial records. The panel is also seeking communications from Mr. Joness with Mr. Trump, his family and anyone in the White House or Congress in the days leading up to the riot. Questioned by the panel this year, Mr. Jones has invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times and is trying to block the committees’ request for the court records.

Regardless of the outcome of the Jan. 6 inquest, Mr. Jones’ journey from Sandy Hook to storming the Capitol is a reflection of how conspiracy theories in the United States have metastasized and corroded public discourse. in the digital age. A defender of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and a former regular on RT, the Kremlin-funded international television channel, Mr Jones has espoused such extreme views about America’s democratic society that he introduced airport security checks as a plot to usurp American freedoms. in 2011, RT stopped inviting him on the air.

But after Mr Trump appeared live in an interview on the Infowars website in December 2015, Mr Jones left the periphery to join a newly radicalized Republican Party. Infowars made more than $50 million a year during the Trump presidency selling dietary supplements, body armor and other products on its website, court filings show. During and after the Jan. 6 riot, Infowars promoted its products alongside graphic videos, including footage from an Infowars cameraman of the shooting death of pro-Trump rioter, Ashli​ ​Babbitt, by a Capitol Police officer during the attack.

Mr. Jones did not respond to messages seeking comment. His attorney, Norm Pattis, said his client did nothing wrong on Jan. 6. Video footage from the Capitol that day shows Mr. Jones using a megaphone to try to discourage people from rioting.

