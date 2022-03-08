PM Modi meets with Russian President Putin, urges him to hold direct talks with Zelensky





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. People familiar with the developments told CNNNews18 that the phone call between the two leaders lasted more than 50 minutes. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prime Minister Modi has urged Vladimir Putin to speak directly to Ukrainian President Zelensky even as delegations from both sides begin their third round of talks to end hostilities between the two nations. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing Zelensky, appreciated that the two sides had appointed delegations to hold talks in a bid to end hostilities following Russia’s statement in late February according to which it would launch a so-called military operation in Ukraine. For the past 10 days, hostilities have erupted, with Russian and Ukrainian forces clashing in fierce battles across several Ukrainian cities. According to the UN, at least 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the war. Delegations are currently meeting for the third round of talks in Belarus. The Belarusian branch of Sputniks said Russian officials were on their way to a third round of talks. The issue of safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy and Kharkiv was also discussed between Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin. The people mentioned above said that Putin assured Prime Minister Modi that Russia would cooperate in safely evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine. He insisted on evacuations from Sumy where hundreds of Indian students are stranded due to ongoing hostilities. Vladimir Putin informed the Indian Prime Minister that, in view of the worsening humanitarian situation, the Russian armed forces today announced the introduction of a “regime of silence” and the opening of humanitarian corridors. At the same time, nationalist formations continue to obstruct the withdrawal of civilians, including foreign citizens, from areas of hostilities, using brute force and resorting to various types of provocations. Attention has been drawn to the fact that Indian students detained by radicals in Kharkiv only managed to leave the city following strong international pressure on the Kyiv authorities. The Russian military is making every effort to ensure the evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy. Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the Russian side for the steps taken to send his compatriots back to their homeland. At the request of the Indian Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin presented the assessments of the progress of the negotiations between the Russian delegation and the Ukrainian representatives, the third round of which is scheduled for today. Narendra Modi said he was ready to provide all possible assistance to resolve the dispute as soon as possible. Earlier, the Russian government had opened humanitarian corridors and called for a partial ceasefire so that civilians could be evacuated safely. The Russian side has warned Ukraine against violating ceasefire rules and said it will use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to monitor the evacuation of people from battle-torn towns. Shelling and hostilities continued on the eleventh day of the so-called military operation in Ukraine. Zelensky said Russia bombed the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and their residential centers and called for a boycott of Russian products. Russian President Putin, meanwhile, was determined to achieve his desired goals in Ukraine, either through negotiation or war. Read all the latest Assembly news, breaking news and live updates here.

