Trump rips Barr in letter to NBC’s Lester Holt





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump calls Barr a ‘Bushie’ who went to the other side Gas prices rise as support for Russian oil ban grows Barr becomes latest former ally to escalate feud with Trump MORE ridiculed his former attorney general, William BarrBill BarrTrump calls Barr a ‘Bushie’ who went to the other side Barr: ‘I didn’t see’ January 6 as an insurrection Barr suggests he would still vote for Trump MORE, in a letter to NBC News anchor Lester Holt this weekend.

“I have made many great appointments during my administration, and we have accomplished more than most administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my top picks,” wrote Trump. “He crumbled under the pressure and bowed to the radical left. And that’s not acceptable. Now he’s crawling for the media, hoping for the acceptance he doesn’t deserve.”

The former president’s comments come days after Barr gave a lengthy interview to Holt and NBC. Trump’s letter, sent to the network studios anchor in Manhattan, was first obtained by Axios.

Holt and the NBC News team had apparently asked Trump and his representatives to comment on a number of statements Barr made during his interview with the anchor, which comes as the former Justice Department chief makes the promoting a new book on his time. spent in the Trump administration.

“As far as pursuing political rivals, it was quite the opposite,” Trump said in one of his responses. “Despite the many crimes committed by the Biden family, I did not push Barr to prosecute them. While the things committed were legendaryly corrupt, I felt it would be inappropriate for me to get personally involved.”

During an interview on NBC’s “Today” show Monday morning, Barr called Trump’s letter “off course.”

“The president is a man who when you say something to him, he doesn’t want to hear, he immediately throws a tantrum,” Barr added.

Last week, Barr told Holt he believed Trump was “at large” responsible for the events of January 6, 2021, when the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol.

“I think the whole idea was to intimidate Congress, and I think that was wrong,” Barr said.

After parts of the interview aired late last week, Trump lashed out at Barr, calling him “weak” and “ineffective.”

Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t know about voter fraud if she looked it in the face and it did, Trump said.

Updated at 7:55 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/media/597112-trump-rips-barr-in-letter-to-nbcs-lester-holt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos