Bill Barr says he will vote for Trump in 2024 despite January 6 role





William Barr, the former attorney general who did Trump’s bidding at the Justice Department for nearly two years, has joined the cavalcade of former Trump lackeys who determined they could cash in by writing a book destroying the man they served willingly and conscientiously.

Barr’s entry into the canon, One Damn Thing After Another, is due out Tuesday, which means he’s spent the past few days bashing the former president on various media outlets.

On Sunday night, he sat down for an hour-long interview with NBC News’ Lester Hold, criticizing Trump’s bogus claims of voter fraud and alleging the former president was “responsible” for Jan. 6. (Barr clarified that he does not believe Trump is legally responsible for the attack on the Capitol.)

On Monday morning, he stopped by the Today show, where despite fresh denunciation of Trump’s efforts to, yet again, overthrow democracy, Barr said he would still vote for any Republican candidate – including including Trump – rather than a Democrat in 2024. “Because I believe the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda pushed by the Democratic Party, it is inconceivable to me that I would not vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr said.

Even if [Donald Trump] lied about the election and threatened democracy, as you write in your book, is it better than a democrat? –@SavannahGuthrie

From now on, it is difficult for me to conceive that I would not vote for the Republican candidate. -Former Attorney General William Barr pic.twitter.com/nguVCpt2gh

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 7, 2022

Barr served as attorney general from February 2019 until December 2020, when he resigned because he was unwilling to use the Justice Department to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump has been speaking out against Barr ever since, including in a recent three-page letter to Holt obtained by Axios. “When radical left Democrats threatened to despise him and, even worse, impeach him, he became virtually worthless to law and order and election integrity,” Trump wrote. “They broke it like a trainer breaks a horse.”

Trump also called Barr “slow”, “lethargic”, “a big disappointment”, “boring”, “lazy”, “loose” and someone who lacks “energy, drive or curiosity”.

Quite the letter from Trump to Lester Holt about Bill Barr, obtained by @axios https://t.co/tYzfzpFBHL pic.twitter.com/dnCxH5oEmb

— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 7, 2022

“He’s crawling in front of the media,” the former president wrote, “hoping to get the acceptance he doesn’t deserve.”

Trump is right about that, at least.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/william-barr-book-voting-trump-2024-1317548/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos