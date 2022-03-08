Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will meet in Turkey on Thursday





The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet in southern Turkey on Thursday, Ankara announced as the war in Ukraine escalated. Turkey has sought to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and has repeatedly offered to host talks. “God willing, we will hold this meeting in trilateral format in Antalya on Thursday” on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Turkey, Cavusoglu said Monday in remarks carried by the official Anadolu news agency. The announcement of the meeting comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts. “Following the initiatives of President @RTErdogan and our intensive diplomatic efforts, Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine have decided to meet with my participation on the sidelines of @AntalyaDF,” Cavusoglu tweeted. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms “I hope this step will lead to peace and stability,” he said. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu makes a statement in Brussels, January 21, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo via AP) Turkey is carrying out a delicate balancing act. It is a member of NATO and a traditional ally of Ukraine. But it seeks to maintain good relations with Russia, on which it depends heavily for imports. Ankara did not close its airspace to Russia and avoided sanctions against Moscow. Moscow confirmed on Monday that Lavrov will meet Kuleba and Cavusoglu. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agency TASS that an agreement for the three-way meeting was reached during a phone conversation between Putin and Erdogan over the weekend. It would be the first outdoor gathering Lavrov has attended since the start of the war with Ukraine, with Russia increasingly isolated from the Western world. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told AFP that “the possibility of such a meeting is being considered”. Israel has led its own efforts to eventually mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to Moscow on Saturday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, then held three talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. President Isaac Herzog speaks at a ‘Besheva’ group conference in Jerusalem, February 7, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90) There was no immediate indication that talks brokered by Jerusalem were likely to succeed. Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog will visit Ankara and Istanbul on Wednesday and Thursday, marking the first visit to Turkey by an Israeli leader since 2008. Herzog did not plan to visit Antalya and there were no indications that he would be involved in the trilateral summit. . The third round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations was due to start at 2:00 p.m. GMT in Belarus on Monday, a Ukrainian negotiator said in a tweet. “Third round. Departure at 4:00 p.m. Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged,” Mikhailo Podolyak wrote.

