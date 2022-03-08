Modi’s party set to win key Indian state





New Delhi (AFP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was poised to win a resounding victory but a narrow majority in elections in the country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, exit polls showed on Monday.

Exit polls are not always reliable in India, but an average of four indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led in the state by the incendiary monk Yogi Adityanath, would win 240 seats – more than enough to a majority in the 403- seat assembly. Official results for the flagship state, home to more than 200 million people, will be announced on Thursday. Voting took place over several weeks in different rounds, the last of which was on Monday. The BJP won a landslide victory in the previous state elections in 2017, winning 312 seats in the state, which sends more lawmakers to the national parliament than any other. The BJP’s main rival, the Samajwadi (socialist) party, which seeks to exploit discontent over job losses and rising prices, is expected to finish second with 150 seats. Experts say the result in Uttar Pradesh will be seen as a referendum on Modi, who won re-election in 2019 and could run for a third term in 2024. Results are also expected in four other states that voted. Monday’s exit polls also predicted a historic victory for the upstart Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, on the border with Pakistan and home to the Sikh community. The anti-corruption AAP was expected to remove the state from the Gandhi dynasty Congress party, which it seeks to replace as the main opposition to the BJP. It would be the AAP’s first victory outside the capital Delhi, where it has ruled since 2015. In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, a close contest was expected between the incumbent BJP and the Congress. AFP 2022

