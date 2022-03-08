Donald Trump drags Bill McSwain into his 2020 campaign fight with Bill Barr





The war of words between Donald Trump and Bill Barr has once again embroiled former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain in the 2020 election as McSwain campaigns for the Republican primary for governor of Pennsylvania this year.

The former president, in a letter last week to NBC News anchor Lester Holt, claimed that Barr, as Trump’s attorney general, did not let McSwain look into the many corrupt things that happened at Philadelphia.

The letter, like most of what Trump says about the 2020 election, is a litany of debunked claims. It came in response to an interview with Barr ahead of the publication of his memoir, One Damn Thing After Another, on Tuesday.

Barr told NBC that Trump became very angry during a meeting at the White House in December 2020 when Barr told the president that his voter fraud allegations were bullshit.

McSwain, in a letter to Trump last June seeking an endorsement, complained that Barr had told him not to make any public statements or issue press releases regarding possible election irregularities. He also wrote that he was instructed to forward serious allegations to state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, now the only established Democrat to run for governor.

The letter did not specifically say that Barr prevented McSwain from investigating voter fraud.

Barr told The Inquirer last July that he had given McSwain discretion to look into any specific and credible allegations of major fraud, but that McSwain was more interested in making political statements.

He didn’t want to do the business of the department, which is to investigate cases, but rather go out and beat some gums over what he didn’t like about the whole election, Barr said then.

Barr also said he confronted McSwain about the letter last summer and McSwain told him he wrote it because he was under pressure from Trump and for him to have a viable candidacy he wouldn’t. Couldn’t Trump attack him.

