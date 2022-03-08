Christian detained for trying to share gospel with Xi Jinping





Activist arrested more than 50 times by authorities for urging Xi to give his life to Jesus Authorities in northeast China have arrested a Christian for her repeated attempts to share the gospel with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. The woman, from Liaoning province, has been arrested more than 50 times for her previous attempts. Police ordered Zhou Jinxia to return home to the port city of Dalian after she was caught holding up a sign asking Xi Jinping to believe in Jesus in Beijing’s Zhongnanhai area, the headquarters of the Communist Party of China and of the State Council of China. , the US-based persecution watchdog International Christian Concern reported about his latest arrest last month. The woman, who is an activist, was charged with inciting quarrels and causing unrest on February 21, according to the ICC. His arrest came weeks before an annual political event in Beijing, called Lianghuior Two Sessions, organized by the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which share the political direction ahead, the ICC said, explaining that the Chinese government generally intensifies its repression against civilians. company to make sure everything is going well. Zhou made more than 50 attempts to preach the gospel to Xi and Peng outside Zhongnanhai Xinhua Gate in Beijing and was repeatedly detained, according to the US-based group. Aid to Chinawhich monitors human rights in China, said. In 2018, Zhou was arrested after holding a sign at the same political event that read: God loves the people of the world and calls for Xi Jinping. In March 2016, she held up a longer sign that read: God loves the people of the world and calls Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan. Atheism feeds sin and brings people down. The Kingdom of Heaven is near; you should repent. Zhou’s efforts at the time landed her in administrative detention for 10 days and charged with disturbing social order. As Beijing hosted the 2022 Winter Olympics, many expressed outrage at China’s treatment of minority religious communities. As China was accused of genocide for its detention of Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslims in western China, human rights activists had worried for years about the government’s longstanding crackdown Chinese against unregistered churches and house church movements. Open Doors USA, which covers persecution in more than 60 countries, estimates that China has more than 97 million Christians, many of whom worship in unregistered or supposedly illegal underground churches. The five state-sanctioned religious groups in China are the Buddhist Association of China, the Chinese Taoist Association, the Islamic Association of China, the Three-Self Protestant Patriotic Movement, and the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association. Open Doors USA has warned that surveillance of unregistered house churches in China has increased over the past year as more house churches face harassment and obstruction after their activities are discovered. . The group also warned that many unregistered churches have been forced to split into small groups and gather at different locations, keeping a low profile so as not to be detected by the sub-district officer or committee. of area.

