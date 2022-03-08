Stalin asks Prime Minister Modi to ensure that the educational progress of Ukrainian returnees can continue





As students returning from Ukraine worried about their future, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to find a way out to allow them to continue their studies in medical colleges from the country. In a letter to Modi, Stalin said that students should be allowed to continue their education from the moment it was interrupted in Ukraine due to the war. The letter came as thousands of students who went to pursue their medical dreams in Ukraine due to various factors, including high fees at Indian institutions, return from the war-torn nation with a question mark. about the future of their studies. More than 2,000 students from Tamil Nadu pursue medical studies in various universities in Ukraine. While 1,200 of them have already returned home, efforts are being made to rescue and bring back the remaining students. In the letter, Stalin acknowledged the efforts of the Union government to bring back thousands of students caught up in the raging conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Read also In a call with Zelenskyy, Modi asks for help to evacuate Indians from Ukraine Given the current unprecedented situation in Ukraine, Stalin said, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return to their colleges in Ukraine to continue their studies. Uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities and until normality is restored to their universities, he said. I therefore request your urgent intervention to address this issue with the National Medical Commission and the ministries concerned. They could be asked to immediately find a way out to allow the students concerned to continue their studies at medical schools in India from the moment their studies in Ukraine were interrupted, Stalin said. He also assured that the government of Tamil Nadu will offer full support to all efforts made by the Center in this regard. Tamil Nadu has the largest number of government medical colleges in the country, but students from the state travel to distant countries like Ukraine to pursue medical studies. Watch the latest DH videos here:

