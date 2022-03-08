Boris Johnson defends his immigration policy in the face of criticism from France





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his government’s immigration policy on Monday March 7, praising his generosity while assuming the controls which led to the refusal of entry of Ukrainian refugees without visas. read alsoWar in Ukraine: more than 1.7 million refugees since the start of the Russian invasion We already have two very, very generous ways reception of Ukrainians in the United Kingdom, declared Boris Johnson on television, referring to that of family reunification which could potentially see hundreds of thousands of people coming to this country and the humanitarian way. Whereas, according to the Minister of the Interior, only about 50 visas had been granted on Sunday morning as part of the family reunification program for Ukrainian refugees, Boris Johnson assured that thousands of records were currently being processed by the immigration services. He did, however, warn that the UK would not let refugees into the UK without any control or verification. 250 refugees were turned back by the British authorities Since Friday, more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees have already applied to enter the United Kingdom, according to its services. The French Minister of the Interior, Grald Darmanin, had criticized on Saturday the totally inappropriate answer and the lack of humanity of the United Kingdom towards the Ukrainian refugees turned back Calais, a port in the north of France, in a letter addressed to his British counterpart Priti Patel. Since February 28, 517 Ukrainians fleeing their country have tried to join their families in England via the port of Calais or the site of the Channel Tunnel Coquelles. But 250 of them, without visas, were turned away by the British authorities, the prefecture of the French department of Pas-de-Calais announced in a press release on Sunday. read alsoWar in Ukraine: How Russia lost the information battle We are looking at the support we need on the ground in Francesaid a Downing Street spokesman on Monday, confirming that people fleeing Ukraine have been asked to go to Paris or Brussels to apply for visas. Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of redouble your aggressiveness and to have decided to attack blindlyBoris Johnson a promise of answer the humanitarian crisis causes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lefigaro.fr/flash-actu/ukraine-boris-johnson-defend-sa-politique-d-immigration-face-aux-critiques-de-la-france-20220307

