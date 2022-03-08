Russia-Ukraine conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin; urges direct talks with Ukrainian Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, PTI reported citing government sources. The Prime Minister and Russian President Putin discussed developments in Ukraine over the phone, the report said, citing government sources. President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams, the report added. Watch the Zee Business live stream below: Prime Minister Modi has urged Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy in addition to ongoing negotiations between their teams, according to the report. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict entered its 12th day today, March 7, 2022. During their conversation earlier in the day, President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail on the conflict situation and ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, according to the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMC). . Additionally, a call is scheduled between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin later today. Prime Minister Modi also called for an end to violence in Ukraine during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. “(The) Prime Minister called for an immediate end to the violence and called for concerted efforts by all parties to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue,” the government said, according to a Reuters report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep concern over the ongoing conflict and the resulting humanitarian crisis during his conversation with the President of Ukraine. The Prime Minister reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two sides. In a major development, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military would hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian towns on Monday after fighting halted weekend evacuation efforts and casualties civilians from the Russian invasion have increased, according to a Reuters report. The Reuters report further stated that the corridors would be opened from the capital Kiev, also the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy are being created at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron. Those who want to leave Kyiv will also be able to be flown to Russia, the ministry said. In his conversation with the Ukrainian President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Ukrainian authorities for facilitating the evacuation of more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine.

