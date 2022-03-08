China calls Russia its main ‘strategic partner’ despite war

BEIJING — China’s foreign minister on Monday called Russia his country’s most important strategic partner as Beijing continues to refuse to condemn the invasion of Ukraine despite growing pressure from the United States and the Union. European Union to use its influence to contain Moscow.

Wang Yi said China’s relationship with Moscow is one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world.”

China broke with the United States, Europe and others who imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Beijing said the sanctions create new problems and threaten a political settlement of the conflict.

No matter how perilous the international landscape is, we will maintain our strategic orientation and promote the development of China-Russia comprehensive partnership in the new era, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the meeting. Annual Ceremonial Parliament of China.

The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid,” he added.

Much attention was paid to a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on February 4, after which a joint statement was issued affirming strong mutual support for the protection of their core interests. »

Russia said it supports China’s view on Taiwan’s autonomy as an inalienable part of China and opposes any form of Taiwan independence,” while China supports Russia. in its opposition to further NATO enlargement.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn comparisons to China’s own threat to invade Taiwan to bring what it sees as a wayward province under its control.

However, Wang said Taiwan was a “fundamentally different problem from Ukraine because the island is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.”

Some people, while upholding the principle of sovereignty on the Ukraine issue, have consistently undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue. This is a blatant double standard, Wang said in a less-than-subtle survey of the United States’ Taiwan ally.

China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies against the liberal Western order and their armies have exercised together and conducted joint air patrols as their relationship has taken on the appearance of an informal alliance. Wang on Monday accused the United States of trying to create an Asian version of NATO.

The Xi government refused to criticize the Russian invasion but tried to distance itself from Putin’s war by calling for dialogue and respect for national sovereignty. This prompted suggestions that Putin had not informed the Chinese leader of his plans before his February statement.

In addition to denouncing trade and financial sanctions against Moscow, Beijing claims that Washington is responsible for the conflict for failing to take into account Russian security concerns.

During an hour-long phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, Wang said China opposes any move that fuels the flames in Ukraine.

Wang said China hopes the fighting will stop as soon as possible and called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. He said the United States and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s eastward expansion on Russian security.

During a visit to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Monday, Blinken said China’s actions contradicted its stated support for stability and respect for sovereignty. »

Blinken was speaking at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, whose country has come under heavy economic pressure from Beijing after it agreed to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius.

From its coercion of Vilnius to its failure so far to condemn Moscow’s flagrant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity today and in 2014, Beijing’s actions speak much louder than their words. , he said, referring to Russia’s earlier annexation of Crimea.

In Brussels, European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said the EU would like to see China play a mediating role and convince Russia to stop its war in Ukraine.

China has the potential to reach out to Moscow because of their relationship, obviously, and we’d like China to use its influence to push for a ceasefire and for Russia to stop the brutal bombings and killings unprecedented number of civilians in Ukraine, Stano said. reporters on Monday.

He noted that China was not among the five countries that voted against a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly condemning Russian aggression. China abstained in the vote.

This is a reason for us to continue and even intensify our commitment, Stano said.

State-controlled Chinese media have been told to publish only pro-Russian content and censor anti-Russian or pro-Western views, according to a copy of the instructions that appeared on the Beijing News newspaper’s social media account. The post was later deleted.

On Friday, a state television translation of remarks made by the head of the International Paralympic Committee at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing skipped passages expressing horror at the war in Ukraine and calling to peace.

China’s top leaders have avoided mentioning the war in public.

On Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang, No. 2, indirectly acknowledged its impact, saying prices for oil, wheat and other commodities are high and subject to fluctuation, but gave no indication of the reasons.

Global conditions, Li said, were increasingly unstable.

Associated Press reporter Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.