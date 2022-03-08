Boris Johnson to announce six-point plan to defeat Vladimir Putin

Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite to beat Vladimir Putin (Picture: EPA)

Boris Johnson will tell his fellow leaders the world is watching as he lays out a six-point plan to take on Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister is taking a stand on the world stage as the Russian leader moved the goalposts on the West’s involvement in his invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said it is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge of how the world reacts to Putin’s hideous and barbaric aggression.

Ahead of a series of meetings in the coming days, Mr Johnson said: Putin must fail and must be seen as a failure in this act of aggression.

It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order, we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules through military force.

Putin warned yesterday that the Kremlin would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the conflict.

He said Russia would view any move in that direction as an intervention that would pose a threat to our military.



What is Boris Johnson’s six-point plan? Putin must fail and must be seen to have failed in this act of aggression. We must rally around a six-point action plan to ensure that Putin fails in his ambitions. The world is watching. It is not the future historians but the Ukrainian people who will be our judge. pic.twitter.com/mHm0cKAc4H Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 6, 2022

Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meet Allied troops in Tallinn, Estonia (Picture: Getty)

At the very second, we will consider them as participants in the military conflict, and it does not matter which members they are, he said.

However, Ukraine has repeatedly said the move is the only way to prevent more deaths.

NATO allies have ruled out setting up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, fearing it could spark an all-out war with nuclear-armed Russia.

So far, 141 nations have denounced the Kremlins’ actions during an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council.

Some 38 countries, coordinated by the UK, also conducted the largest referral to the International Criminal Court ever.



Vladimir Putin hosts a bizarre meeting with Russian flight attendants in Moscow on Saturday (Picture: Reuters)

In an essay in The New York Times, Mr Johnson laid out his six-point plan for keeping the pressure on.

The Prime Minister asked the leaders to mobilize an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine and to support the country in its efforts to ensure its own self-defense.

Economic pressure on the Kremlin should be stepped up, the prime minister said, warning against the creeping normalization of what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson also said that while diplomatic avenues to resolve the war are to be pursued, this can only be done with the full participation of Ukraine’s legitimate government.

He added that a swift campaign was needed to build security and resilience in the Euro-Atlantic area.



Demonstrators hold a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Trafalgar Square (Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock)

The Prime Minister will hammer home his message when he meets Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte in Downing Street on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, Mr Johnson will host the leaders of the V4 group of central European nations, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

These countries are already facing the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion, with the number of people fleeing Ukraine reaching 1.4 million in just 10 days.

Labors shadow foreign secretary David Lammy says the opposition fully supports the UK playing its part in the united international effort to provide military, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine alongside our allies and partners in NATO and beyond.

He said: The illegal invasion of Ukraine by the Putin regime is a heinous attack not only on the people of Ukraine, but also on the values ​​of sovereignty, democracy, freedom and the rule of law that we all share. .

But he added: At home, the British government must act faster and tougher to impose sanctions on oligarchs and politicians linked to the rogue Russian regime.

It is inexcusable that we have fallen behind the EU and the US in the number of individuals and entities sanctioned. Ministers must act faster, acting against Putin’s cronies in days, not months.

