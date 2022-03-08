Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Nari Shakti Puraskar Award winners; watch the video





On the eve of Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar awards on Monday. The Prime Minister’s interaction with the laureates comes a day before he is due to address a seminar at the Holy Women’s Camp in Dhordo, Kutch via video conference on Tuesday. During the interaction, one of the laureates, Capt Radhika Menon, India’s first female merchant sea captain to greet Prime Minister Modi, said, “Every time I go to China, Pak or a country with which we are not on good terms, they say to me “You have a very strong leader. I am really happy and very proud.” Observed on March 8 each year, International Women’s Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in the cultural, social, economic and political spheres. This year’s theme focuses on “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future”, recognizing the contributions of women and girls around the world on issues such as adaptation, mitigation and climate change response. climate change to build a more sustainable future for all. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the seminar is organized to recognize the role of holy women in society and their contribution to the empowerment of women. More than 500 saints will attend the seminar in Dhordo. More than 500 women ascetics and preachers will attend the seminar. The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, women’s upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture. Central and state government welfare schemes benefiting women as well as women’s achievements will also be discussed. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union State Ministers Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bharati Pravin Pawar will also attend the event. The event will be honored by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others. (with contributions from the agency) (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted: Monday, March 7, 2022, 6:50 PM IST



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/international-womens-day-prime-minister-narendra-modi-interacts-with-winners-of-nari-shakti-puraskar-awards-watch-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos