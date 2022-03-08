Boris Johnson ‘stepped in’ to help Evgeny Lebedev get peerage





BORIS Johnson personally intervened to help a Russian tycoon media get a peerage after security services have expressed their concerns about national security.

Evgeny Lebedev, son of oligarch and former KGB agent Alexander Lebedev, and longtime friend of the Prime Minister was presented to the House of Lords as a life peer in December 2020 despite warnings from M15 and M16.

These warnings were reported to the Cabinet Office, who passed them on to the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac). The Commission wrote to Johnson advising him March 2020 of the concerns. According to the Sunday Times, the leader of the Conservative Party dismissed the warnings as anti-Russianism and allegedly pushed the concerns to be dropped. He met Lebedev at his home just two days after the initial rejection. No. 10 declined to reveal what was discussed. In June 2020, the Cabinet Office informed Holac that the security services no longer had a problem with the appointment. A source told The Times that Johnsoninsisted Lebedevs peerage pass. They added: Initial advice was that they considered there could be a threat to national security. After the intervention of the Prime Minister, the source noted: What intelligence agencies say is that with the additional information they have obtained, they felt that the threat was not so important that they had originally thought. The revelations have raised new concerns about the links of the British establishment with influential Russian officials, Putin is accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine. Labor leader Keir Starmer has called on the House Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) to review the decision to grant Lebedev a peerage He told the BBC’s Sunday morning show: “I am very concerned about this story because it goes to the heart of national security and there is at least the suggestion that the government and the Prime Minister have been put on notice that there was a national security risk in this particular appointment. . I think under the circumstances what is the appropriate thing for the intelligence and security committee, which is an all-party committee in Parliament that can have access to confidential documents, I think this matter should be referred to that committee so that he can look into this story. READ MORE:Keir Starmer backtracks on Boris Johnson’s call to quit over partygate scandal This allegation which is very serious because, of course, it is a question of national security, I hope that the government will respond to it today. He added: I think the right thing to do is to send it to the committee, to the cross-party committee, which can review the confidential documents and form an opinion on what really happened and the risks that the government can whether or not to have taken. Labor MP leader Angela Rayner said the PM had “risked national security”. She said: “There must be an urgent investigation into how the Prime Minister was able to ignore security reports, including the requests that were made to the intelligence services to reverse their decision, and whether parliamentary bodies have been consulted. “Boris Johnson’s disregard for facts is a threat to us all.” A British government spokesman commented: All people appointed to a peerage are appointed in recognition of their contribution to society and all peerages are monitored by the House of Lords Appointments Commission. Lord Lebedev, who has yet to make his contribution to Parliament, insists the Sunday Times report is wrong. The British citizenlast week wrote an open letter urging Putinto to stop the war. He wrote: While Europe is on the brink of a new world war, and the world to the brink of a possible nuclear disaster, I implore you to use you today negotiations to end this terrible conflict inUkraineto . “As a Russian citizen, I beg you to stop the Russians from killing their Ukrainian brothers and sisters. As a British citizen, I beg you to save Europe from war.” The Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said that there was a very strict and rigorous process when someone is granted a peerage when queried on the rise Lebedev in the House of Lords. Raab told the BBCS Sunday morning program: I don’t know the facts of the case, I wasn’t involved. But I do know that it was applied very rigorously in this case. He added: It was done properly and properly, and we have procedures and systems in place to make sure of that.

