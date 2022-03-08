Turkey to host the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Ukraine in order to reach a cease-fire – Middle East Monitor

The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers agreed to meet this week at the diplomatic forum in Antalya, a seaside town in southern Turkey, offering hope for Turkey to mediate in the war between Moscow and Kyiv.

The decision to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum was announced today by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Sergei Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba had agreed to meet during the event with the aim of reaching a ceasefire resolution in Ukraine.

According to Cavusoglu, the deal came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin yesterday, during which the Turkish leader reiterated his offer to host the meeting.

Following this call, Lavrov then accepted the offer and the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it would take place. Before the call, Kuleba said Saturday that he and Ukraine are open to discussions with Lavrov, but only if they were “significant”.

Moscow and Kyiv’s agreement to attend and meet at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum is a further step towards Ankara’s original goal of mediating between the two warring countries, an offer that the Turkish government has done for years, even before the invasion is launched and direct conflict broke out there nearly two weeks. “We especially hope that this meeting will mark a turning … and an important step towards peace and stability,” said Cavusoglu.

Throughout the years of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has largely remained a neutral player and tried to maintain good relations with both countries. Although it condemned the Russian invasion, it refrained from supporting sanctions against Putin’s government, while providing Kiev with armed combat drones.

