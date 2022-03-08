Boris Johnson urges countries to join international coalition providing ‘unwavering assistance’ to Ukraine

Boris Johnson held a press conference with his Dutch and Canadian counterparts Mark Rutte and Justin Trudeau

Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will join a new international Ukraine support group to support the country against the Russian invasion.

The Prime Minister also confirmed Britain was sending an additional £175million in aid to Ukraine, bringing the total amount of aid pledged during the crisis to around £400million.

At a joint press conference with Canadian and Dutch Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte, Johnson said the international community must “come together” to support Ukraine “in every way possible” and praised its ” courage and tenacity” against Russia. assault.

“Our new international support group for Ukraine will coordinate the efforts of the international community to provide long-term and unwavering assistance, now and in the future, and we will encourage more countries to join us,” he said. he declares.

“Now is the time for the friends of Ukraine to create a coalition of humanitarian, economic and military defensive support to guarantee Putin’s failure.

“We will only succeed if the entire international community moves with the same spirit of unity that we have seen in recent days.”

Trudeau said Canada is imposing new sanctions on 10 people in connection with the invasion of Ukraine, which includes “former and current senior officials, oligarchs and supporters of Russian leaders.”

He said the names of those people came from a list compiled by imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Speaking alongside him, Rutte said the Netherlands was ready to consider “all possible sanctions”, but added that they must not create “unmanageable risks” for energy supplies in Europe.

Johnson was speaking at the start of a week of intense diplomatic efforts with foreign leaders to build a united front against Vladimir Putin.

After visiting an RAF base to meet members of the British Armed Forces with Trudeau and Rutte, the trio held separate bilateral talks and a joint trilateral meeting in Downing Street.

Later this afternoon he will join a call with the leaders of the United States, France and Germany, and tomorrow Johnson will host the leaders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic on number 10 to discuss the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Johnson is expected to exert more pressure on his international counterparts to take further steps to remove Russia from the SWIFT payment system, after announcing his six-point plan to fight Vladimir Putin.

Write in the New York Timesthe Prime Minister declared “it is not the future historians but the Ukrainian people who will be our judge”.

His plan calls on world leaders to mobilize an “international humanitarian coalition”, to support Ukraine “in its efforts to ensure its own self-defense”, and to increase economic pressure on Russia.

He also urged the international community to resist Russia’s “creeping normalization” of its actions in Ukraine, to seek diplomatic solutions to the war, but only with the full participation of Ukraine’s legitimate government, and a campaign wider to “build security and resilience” among NATO countries.

Previously, Boris Johnson had refused to commit to opening a third, more open, humanitarian route for Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK just hours after Home Secretary Priti Patel appeared to suggest the option.

The Prime Minister said Britain will have “a very, very generous system as the situation in Ukraine deteriorates”, but defended maintaining immigration controls on those fleeing the Russian invasion.

In an interview with The Sun on Monday, Patel said she was “investigating legal options to create a humanitarian route” for refugees to come to the UK, which would add to two existing routes; one for family members of those already there, and a sponsorship program being set up.

But when asked if the government was considering a third way, similar to a scheme in place in the EU, Johnson avoided committing to Patel’s suggestion.

“What we won’t do is have a system where people can enter the UK with no checks or no checks at all. I don’t think that’s the right approach,” he said.

“But what we’re going to do is have a very, very generous system as the situation in Ukraine deteriorates.

“People are going to want to see this country open our arms to people fleeing persecution, fleeing wars, and I think people who have empty rooms who want to receive people from Ukraine or want us to have a system that allow.”

