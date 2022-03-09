Pak’s oppn parties table no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, blame his government for runaway inflation





Pakistan’s main opposition parties tabled a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, seeking to remove him after he held his government responsible for runaway inflation.

The motion, signed by around 100 MPs from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat, the spokeswoman for the PML-N, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Under the rules, the signatures of at least 68 MPs are needed to compel the president to call a session, which must be called between three and seven days to proceed to a vote on a motion of no confidence.

In the chamber of 342, the opposition needed the support of 172 deputies to dismiss the prime minister and his cabinet.

Khan, 69, leads a coalition government and he can be removed from office if some of the partners decide to switch sides, which is not unusual in parliamentary democracies.

Reacting to the development, Khan said the country’s mighty military was with him and he was confident the government was going nowhere.

“The army is with me, they will never support the thieves (…) and since the people no longer support the opposition, they claim that the establishment supports them,” he said.

“After that, nothing will happen against this government until 2028… The opposition will face a humiliating defeat,” the prime minister said.

“My legislators are being offered 180 million rupees (for backing the no-confidence motion). I told them to take the money and distribute it to the poor,” he claimed.

Echoing the ruling party’s narrative of an international conspiracy behind attempts to remove him, Khan said people who do not want an independent foreign policy would support the no-confidence motion.

Khan had said he was ready for anything the opposition threw at him.

“The mighty desire (national reconciliation order) and threatens to overthrow the government if they don’t get it, but I won’t give it to them as long as I’m alive,” Khan said.

Opposition parties blame Khans government for runaway inflation that has broken the backs of the country’s poor, while Khan accuses them of trying to suppress them as he was unwilling to tolerate alleged corruption by key leaders of the opposition.

PPP Co-Chair Opposition Leader Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will take the speak Tuesday at a press conference.

The opposition are confident they have the numbers required to remove Khan, Geo TV reported, citing sources.

The opposition claimed to have the support of 28 lawmakers from the ruling party and others from a government ally, sources said.

Meanwhile, Khan’s close aide Aleem Khan announced he would join disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen, prompting the panicked prime minister to send Sindh governor Imran Ismail to Lahore to appease the former minister of government. Punjab.

Khan, a former cricketer, came to power in 2018 and elections are due in 2023 if he can parry the challenge of the no-confidence movement.

He promised to cleanse the country of corruption and create a new Pakistan.

Last year, in March, the Prime Minister voluntarily called for a vote of confidence following an upset in the Senate election. In a show of force, he secured 178 votes, six more than needed to win the National Assembly’s vote of confidence, the Dawn website reported.

