Pakistani opposition proposes no-confidence motion to demand Prime Minister Khan’s ouster





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021.

ISLAMABAD, March 8 (Reuters) – Pakistan’s opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion on Tuesday calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ousting, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and bad governance in the biggest challenge difficult he has faced since coming to power in 2018.

The move comes after the opposition, led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), rallied thousands of supporters to demonstrate against Khan, raising the prospect of political unrest in the nuclear-armed country.

‘Resign in 24 hours and face us in elections,’ PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, told a rally just outside the capital Islamabad . “Or prepare for a movement of defiance.”

The opposition then submitted a formal request demanding that Khan seek a parliamentary vote of confidence. The opposition needs a simple majority of 172 and says it only takes 11 more votes to force Khan out.

“We will have over 172 votes,” said Bilawal Bhutto’s father, Asif Ali Zardari, a former president.

Opposition lawmakers and political analysts say Khan, a former cricket star, has lost the backing of the mighty military whose backing they say secured the path to power for his upstart political party four years ago. years.

Khan denies that the army helped him take office. The army says it does not interfere in politics.

The speaker of the lower house must now convene parliament within two weeks, although it could take weeks before a vote takes place.

Khan vowed to fight any move to overthrow him. “Whatever they do, I’m ready for it,” he told a rally in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders say Khan has lost public support as he battles high inflation, a growing current account deficit and depleted foreign exchange reserves.

Khan responded to economic problems with cuts in fuel and electricity prices, while rejecting calls for the resignation and warning the opposition of unspecified consequences if they force a vote of no confidence.

The opposition and Khan’s party are divided into factions. Khan won a vote of confidence last year by six votes. Read more

The next general elections in Pakistan are scheduled for 2023.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Robert Birsel, Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

