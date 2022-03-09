Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has 24 hours to step down ahead of no-confidence vote





The opposition continued to mount pressure on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File)

Islamabad:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has given Prime Minister Imran Khan a 24-hour ultimatum to step down and dissolve the assembly or prepare to be ousted by a no-confidence motion, the authorities reported. local media.

Addressing participants of the Awami march in Lalamusa, the PPP leader said on Monday that Imran Khan, along with Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, would be removed by all democratic means, The News reported. International.

“The Chosen One” (Imran Khan) became so frightened that he started insulting his political opponents and insulting them, the PPP leader said.

Referring to the alleged link between Imran Khan’s government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the country had rejected the government’s economic policies and was protesting against the “PTIMF” (PTI + IMF).

Blaming the ‘puppet’ Prime Minister for the economic crisis in the country, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the common man was drowning in a tsunami of inflation, according to the outlet.

Imran Khan’s government requested loans, which were three times more than ever acquired in the past, the PPP chief said, adding that the people could no longer bear the burden of their blunders.

“A Satan of Pindi [Sheikh Rashid Ahmed] said Imran Khan would not stay at home after his dismissal. He is right because Imran Khan will be behind bars. He will be held accountable in the foreign funding affair,” the publication quoted the PPP chief as saying.

Meanwhile, as Pakistan continues to face a severe economic crisis, opposition parties have described the relief announced by Imran Khan’s government as insufficient. They continue to increase the pressure on the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Opposition parties abandon mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan by proposing a motion of no confidence in his government. However, Imran Khan expressed his confidence in the failure of this motion and said that the opposition will face consequences after its failure.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/ahead-of-no-trust-motion-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-given-24-hours-to-quit-2809706 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos