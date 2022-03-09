Prime Minister Imran Khan slams EU for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia





Khan said Pakistan is friendly with the US, Russia, China and Europe, and they are not on either side

File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. [email protected]

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan lambasted European Union (EU) countries for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia in the special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He demanded to know if the bloc viewed Islamabad as their ‘slave’, The Dawn reported.

Khan was speaking at a public rally in the mailsi tehsil of Vehari district. He referred to a letter issued on March 1 by the heads of 22 diplomatic missions, including those of EU member states, urging Pakistan to support a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the aggression of the Russia versus Ukraine.

Representatives of 22 countries of Pakistan, including 🇪🇺, are today issuing a press statement expressing their support for respect for the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law in Ukraine🇺🇦. Find out more👇@AKaminara pic.twitter.com/JlpyNqaFA3

EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) March 1, 2022

Pakistan, a traditional ally of the West, abstained from the vote after the UNGA overwhelmingly criticized Russia for invading Ukraine.

“Did you write the same letter to India? When India violated international laws in occupied Kashmir, did any of you sever ties with India or halt trade? us your slaves to do whatever you say?” Khan thundered, according to Dawn.

He added that Pakistan would not support any country at war, but would “step forward in supporting all those who yearn for peace”. “We have friendships with the United States, Russia, China and Europe. We are not on either side. Since we are neutral, we will try to work with these countries to end this war in Ukraine,” did he declare.

Khan and his government found themselves in the spotlight after he visited Moscow in late February as fears of an invasion grew. He met Russian President Vladimir Putin hours after ordering his troops into Ukraine. Upon arriving in Moscow, Khan reportedly remarked to Russian officials, “So much excitement!”

Interestingly, Khan had made a similar “slave” comment in 2012.

US: We will be your friend, not your slave. We will help you withdraw from Afghanistan, but we will not launch a military operation for you

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2012

With contributions from agencies

