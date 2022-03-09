Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attacks the opposition





By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a ruthless speech during a public coordination campaign in Mailsi tehsil of Vehari district, addressing the opposition on the no-confidence motion planned against him. He went on a rampage naming his political rivals individually and questioning their credentials. While some believe he is very safe to stay in power with the backing of the military establishment, others say he is increasingly desperate and in a state of panic over the defiant decision.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, is currently finalizing the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, saying it has the support of enough lawmakers in parliament to make the ouster a success. Imran Khan, on the other hand, challenged the PDM to bring the motion to parliament, saying that after it failed, they would have to face the consequences. During his speech, he used extremely derogatory language against Maulana Fazlur Rehman calling him “Fazlu Diesel” in addition to describing Asif Ali Zardari as “10% and more black movie tickets”, Nawaz Sharif as “fugue and delinquent/Bhagora” and Shehbaz Sharif ‘bootshining generals.

The PDM in response, mostly through social media, mocked Imran Khan for being “anxious”, “petty” and “politically immature”. Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has declared a “war” on Imran Khan. They are on the march, which is currently crossing Punjab, and their demand is the resignation of Imran Khan. Shahid Masood revealed that after the long PPP march to Islamabad scheduled for March 8, another march of thousands, possibly TLP and JUI, will storm Islamabad. He, however, declined to release the names of the walkers.

The reiteration of the anti-American and anti-Western stance during the speech endorsed reports of Imran Khan’s fear of being ousted from power. Prime Minister Khan is said to be struggling to build a narrative should he be removed from office. If the no-confidence decision is successful, he can claim that he was expelled because of his anti-American stance and his fight for civilian supremacy. This may be related to his strong backlash against the European Union for urging Pakistan to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was referring to a letter sent by the EU envoy earlier this week urging Pakistan to vote against Russia at the UNGA session. Prime Minister Imran Khan specifically asked if India had received the same letter to take sides, asking if the EU considered Islamabad its “slave” and also raised the issue of Kashmir wondering if they had broken ties. ties or halted trade in response to India’s alleged international violations.

Prime Minister Khan’s harsh comments against the PDM leaders by name came as a surprise to all, with some analysts viewing it as part of an effort on his part to project a false sense of confidence. Others believe that over the past few days there may have been some degree of understanding between the establishment and Imran Khan, which is visible in the form of this increased trust. However, the fact remains that there is a strong build-up against Prime Minister Khan everywhere and the opposition is in the final stages of planning a no-confidence motion against him.

According to reports from Islamabad, a meeting was held on February 7 at the Zardari residence to finalize the matter with the participation of Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb and others. In August 2008, a meeting between Zardari and Nawaz Sharif at the Zardari residence decided on impeachment against President Musharraf and Musharraf had to resign after ten days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2022/mar/08/pakistan-pm-imran-khan-lashes-out-against-opposition-2427776.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

