Imran Khan faces a vote of no confidence today





Pakistan Political crisis LIVE: Imran Khan has attacked the opposition amid a political crisis.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the most crucial challenge of his political career as he faces a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly today. With this, Imran Khan could become the first prime minister to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Imran Khan effectively lost a majority in the assembly earlier this month when a key coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition. More than a dozen ruling party lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor.

Here are the LIVE updates on Imran Khan’s no-confidence vote:

Imran Khan LIVE Updates: Pakistani minister says no-confidence vote may be postponed until next weekPakistani Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government could be postponed See you next week.

Latest updates on political crisis in Pakistan as Imran Khan faces no-confidence vote

Watch: Opposition leader speaks at Pakistan’s National Assembly

#NewsAlert | “I hope that you (the President) will carry out today’s business of the House in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court. I urge you to uphold the Constitution and the law”: Shehbaz Sharif, Head of the opposition to the National Assembly of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/dOdrwSzCVr

— NDTV (@ndtv) April 9, 2022

Imran Khan Live Updates: Just INPakistan Political crisis: Parliament session begins; the opposition insists on a vote of non-confidence, the government wants to delay

Live updates on political crisis in Pakistan: vote on no-confidence vote could be postponed, report says

The vote on the no-confidence motion may be postponed until next week, according to Federal Information and Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistani newspaper Geo News reports.

— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Pakistan’s political crisis: Why Imran Khan faces no-confidence vote More than a dozen ruling party lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor.

Imran Khan Live Updates: Pak Used as Tissue Paper, Thrown Away, Says Imran Khan on Foreign Interference

Hailing India as ‘khuddar quam’ (highly self-respecting person), Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said no superpower can dictate terms to neighboring country, admitting New Delhi and Islamabad do not share good relations .

“Indians are khuddar quam (very self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India,” he said in his nationwide address on Friday on the eve of a no-confidence vote. controversial who should definitely fire him.

He added, “I am disappointed that it is only because of the RSS ideology and what is being done with Kashmir that we don’t have good relations.”

Again raising the charge of the foreign hand, Imran Khan said that India and Pakistan had achieved independence together, but Islamabad was being used as tissue paper and discarded by the hand of foreign forces.

