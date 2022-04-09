Donald Trump gets away with it, he reclaims control of his city-owned Bronx golf course





Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Debra James has ordered the Trump Organization can now continue operating its New York Trump Links golf course at Ferry Point after it stalled after the former president’s association with the January 6 siege on the US Capitol.

The New York court’s intention to cancel the contract for the golf course in the Bronx has now been officially rejected.

A letter to the Trump Organization from the New York court claimed that the Trump brand is “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government” and also ruined Ferry Point’s qualification to host “professional events tournament quality” on the course.

Former Republican President Donald Trump is an avid golfer

In turn, Supreme Court Justice Debra James ruled in favor of the Trump Organization and commented, “that there is no ambiguity in the requirement in the agreement that the petitioner is required to operate a first-class, tournament-quality fee-paying golf course”. She also added that “when read in the context of the Agreement as a whole, it is not susceptible to multiple interpretations.”

Eric Trump throws punches at New York Mayor Bill de Blassio

Last June, the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming it had violated terms of the contract which stipulated that the company owned by the former president could handle its operation for 20 years.

Anyone who holds a municipal concession is held to a high standard. We are disappointed with the Court’s decision

New York City spokesperson

The city reported that “the city attempted to argue that the Trump name, and by association, the golf course, had been tarnished as a result of the January 6, 2021 insurrection attempt and would not be able to ‘profit or hold tournaments – which city attorneys say was a requirement under the Trump Organization’s 20-year contract with the city’s parks department.

A spokesperson for the New York City Legal Department said in a statement that “Anyone holding a municipal concession is held to a high standard. We are disappointed with the court’s decision,”

