Politics
Boris Johnson says former Warsaw Pact countries key to meeting Ukraine’s arms needs
Britain announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, but said it was up to former Warsaw Pact neighbors to provide the material that would help it the most to repel the Russian invasion.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the $100 million ($130 million) package would include high-quality military equipment, including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles and precision munitions.
He made the announcement, which also included a promise of more helmets and body armor, after speaking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was on his first visit to London since taking office in December.
It came after Ukraine pleaded with NATO countries this week for arms, arms, arms to repel the Russian offensive and prevent further atrocities, following the massacre uncovered in Bucha, near from Kyiv.
Ukraine has requested tanks and warplanes, but Mr Johnson played down the possibility of Britain expanding its arms supply, saying some NATO equipment would simply not be suitable for Ukrainian forces .
Instead, countries in the former Soviet sphere of influence might have more suitable equipment that could be shipped to Ukraine and replaced with equipment from Britain and other countries, he said.
It might be more useful to support the Ukrainians by backfilling and allowing some of the former Warsaw Pact countries to provide some of their own armor, he said. It might be something you might want to consider doing more of.
Slovakia offered such a scheme, offering Soviet-era S-300 air defenses to Ukraine if it could receive American-made Patriot defense systems in exchange.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has singled out the S-300 as one of the systems his country needs to combat an invasion now in its seventh week. A Slovakian government office said today that it sent such a system this week.
Also this week, the Czech Republic sent T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
Australia is supplying 20 of its domestically produced Bushmaster armored fighting vehicles, following a direct request from Mr Zelenskyy during a speech in the Australian Parliament.
The EU also offered one billion euros ($1.09) to Ukraine to buy its own weapons from manufacturers.
But, as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said this week, that figure represents a fraction of the amount of money poured into Russian coffers for fossil fuel imports to Europe.
Mr Johnson said he and Mr Scholz had agreed to work together to end that dependency, amid pressure on Germany for its opposition to an immediate embargo which it said would cause unacceptable economic damage in the country.
We want to work with Germany to achieve this, said Johnson, who said the proposed energy collaboration would include maximizing oil and gas extraction from the North Sea.
Mr Scholz said Germany was doing all it could to free itself from Russian energy, with plans underway to end dependence on coal and oil this year but not stop importing gas until 2024.
The EU this week agreed to a coal embargo, in its first attempt at energy sanctions after the Bucha massacre, which pressured Western countries to toughen sanctions on Russia.
An oil embargo will be discussed in talks between EU foreign ministers on Monday.
Ukraine wants to complete the system by blocking gas imports from Russia, on which Europe is particularly dependent.
Updated: April 08, 2022, 4:49 p.m.
