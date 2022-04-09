Luhut re-elected by Jokowi reinforces the presumption of “Prime Minister”





Jakarta – Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan reappointed by the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) became Chairman of the National Water Resources Council (SDA). Thus, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan held several positions. The executive director of the Indonesian political setting, Adi Prayitno, believed that there was meaning behind Luhut’s re-election as Jokowi. He called this further strengthened Luhut as ‘Prime Minister‘ in Jokowi’s government. “It reinforces the LBP’s nickname as ‘Prime Minister‘ which often become public gossip. Its position and role are very visible powerful. Especially for something that is considered urgent and important in this country,” Adi said when contacted on Saturday (04/09/2022). Adi further stated that Luhut was actually re-elected to expedite Jokowi’s wishes. However, on the other hand, he said, it is increasingly impressive that Jokowi considers other ministers unreliable. “The position of the LBP which powerful On the one hand, this is good for hastening the President’s wishes, but at the same time impressing Jokowi’s other ministers as unreliable and incapable of carrying out the President’s mandate. Only LBP can be invoked. There have been many examples. It has become an open secret, as if the other ministers were limited to accommodating political interests,” he said. Political observer of the Islamic State University Syarif Hidayatullah, Adi Prayitno (Photo: personal doc) Political observer of the Islamic State University Syarif Hidayatullah, Adi Prayitno (Photo: personal doc) Adi also considered that Luhut’s reappointment showed that Jokowi was comfortable with Luhut. He also said that Jokowi should not have many ministers, only Luhut who takes care of many things. “Jokowi only seems to believe in LBP to take care of a lot of things. No wonder the public then sees LBP the one and only Prime Minister of Jokowi. There are so many public names for LBP, start Prime Minister to the minister of all affairs. The fact is that it is. Jokowi seems comfortable if LBP takes care of a lot of things in this country,” he explained. “It’s not good to have the impression that other ministers are unreliable. If so, the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia should not need many ministers. There is only 10-15 duplicate LBP ministers who can handle a lot of things,” he added. continued. See also ‘The Ummah Party on Amien Rais’s Criticism of Jokowi-Luhut: The State is Critical’: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

