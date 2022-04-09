Hopes high on resolving issues after meeting PM Modi: KCC&I – Jammu and Kashmir latest news | Tourism

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, April 8: Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) today said its hopes are high that the Indian government will address the issues raised during the meeting while emphasizing that the Prime Minister assured them all possible to alleviate the problems faced by the business fraternity in Kashmir.
Speaking to reporters here, KCC&I Chairman Shiekh Ashiq said they had been continuing meetings with union ministers for a few years and had been unable to meet with the prime minister due to COVID.
“This meeting was scheduled earlier but could not take place due to COVID and we were then told that the meeting had been postponed and not cancelled,” he said.
Click here to watch the video
He said it was more than a meeting and an interaction “because we were there to raise the issues of the people currently facing Kashmir and there is a need to highlight the issues of business brotherhood on superior platforms for a quick and rapid resolution of the same.”
Ashiq said there is a need to put in place policies for the improvement of business fellowship and that KCC&I does not want any business to shut down due to the current issues.
“The meeting went cordially. We discussed issues related to banking, economy, air connectivity, national highways, start of Srinagar-Jeddah flights and also raised technical issues regarding Srinagar-Sharjah flights as well as soft loans advantageous for young entrepreneurs,” said the president of KCC&I.
In the memorandum that the Business Delegation presented to the Prime Minister, it was stated that the number of Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from J&K is increasing and that the Umrah groups are run by various tour operators who organize their trip through various airlines.
“These airlines operate through Delhi, which is reportedly not suitable for pilgrims as it adds travel time and also becomes more often inconvenient for them to change planes,” KCC&I said, adding that pilgrims would find it however more practical. fly from Srinagar to Jeddah directly.
Regarding the resolution of the problems encountered in the banking sector, KCC&I stated that for accounts which are NPA after 2014 and need a recovery plan, it has been suggested that a deep restructuring which converts their main liability into a term loan with a waiver in unapplied interest similar capital injection of up to 20% with a 2-year moratorium. “A fairly extended repayment schedule of around 07 to 10 years will apply to them.”
Additionally, in the case of self-funded commercial establishments with no bank exposure, “it is suggested that an appropriate capital injection for such establishments at lower interest rates be made available,” he said. he declares.
The KCC&I chairman said the prime minister had assured that the issues raised by the trade delegation would be looked into for resolution.
Politics
Hopes high on resolving issues after meeting PM Modi: KCC&I – Jammu and Kashmir latest news | Tourism
Excelsior Correspondent
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/hopes-high-on-resolution-of-issues-after-meeting-pm-modi-kcci/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022