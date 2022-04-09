Hopes high on resolving issues after meeting PM Modi: KCC&I – Jammu and Kashmir latest news | Tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, April 8: Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) today said its hopes are high that the Indian government will address the issues raised during the meeting while emphasizing that the Prime Minister assured them all possible to alleviate the problems faced by the business fraternity in Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters here, KCC&I Chairman Shiekh Ashiq said they had been continuing meetings with union ministers for a few years and had been unable to meet with the prime minister due to COVID.

“This meeting was scheduled earlier but could not take place due to COVID and we were then told that the meeting had been postponed and not cancelled,” he said.

He said it was more than a meeting and an interaction “because we were there to raise the issues of the people currently facing Kashmir and there is a need to highlight the issues of business brotherhood on superior platforms for a quick and rapid resolution of the same.”

Ashiq said there is a need to put in place policies for the improvement of business fellowship and that KCC&I does not want any business to shut down due to the current issues.

“The meeting went cordially. We discussed issues related to banking, economy, air connectivity, national highways, start of Srinagar-Jeddah flights and also raised technical issues regarding Srinagar-Sharjah flights as well as soft loans advantageous for young entrepreneurs,” said the president of KCC&I.

In the memorandum that the Business Delegation presented to the Prime Minister, it was stated that the number of Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from J&K is increasing and that the Umrah groups are run by various tour operators who organize their trip through various airlines.

“These airlines operate through Delhi, which is reportedly not suitable for pilgrims as it adds travel time and also becomes more often inconvenient for them to change planes,” KCC&I said, adding that pilgrims would find it however more practical. fly from Srinagar to Jeddah directly.

Regarding the resolution of the problems encountered in the banking sector, KCC&I stated that for accounts which are NPA after 2014 and need a recovery plan, it has been suggested that a deep restructuring which converts their main liability into a term loan with a waiver in unapplied interest similar capital injection of up to 20% with a 2-year moratorium. “A fairly extended repayment schedule of around 07 to 10 years will apply to them.”

Additionally, in the case of self-funded commercial establishments with no bank exposure, “it is suggested that an appropriate capital injection for such establishments at lower interest rates be made available,” he said. he declares.

The KCC&I chairman said the prime minister had assured that the issues raised by the trade delegation would be looked into for resolution.