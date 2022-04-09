Pakistan Political Crisis Live News: Parliament Session Adjourned | Imran Khan News





Prime Minister Imran Khan seems certain to be ousted from office by a vote of no confidence in parliament, ordered by the Supreme Court.

Pakistan’s parliament is set to vote on an opposition-proposed no-confidence motion to remove Imran Khan as prime minister, days after blocking a similar bid. A defiant Khan says he is fighting to protect the country’s sovereignty and has called his supporters to the streets to challenge opponents determined to overthrow him. Khan acted unconstitutionally last Sunday by blocking the vote of no confidence and dissolving parliament, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, ordering parliament to reconvene. The opposition says it has the 172 votes out of 342 National Assembly seats needed to unseat Khan, after several ruling party members and a small but key coalition partner defected.

Here are the latest updates:

6 minutes ago (07:00 GMT)

Will Imran Khan attend the parliamentary session?

Embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan has not been seen in parliament so far during the crucial session. The cricketer-turned-politician has often been criticized for not attending house proceedings.

Neither Khan nor his party has so far released a statement on whether Khan will attend the National Assembly, where a no-confidence motion against him is expected to be voted on.

The Treasury benches appear empty in the current session, with a number of lawmakers from the ruling coalition leaving Khan and moving to the opposition alliance.

33 minutes ago (06:33 GMT)

Vice President defends blocking April 3 vote of no confidence

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament defended his decision which blocked the opposition’s vote of no confidence on April 3.

How can you ignore a direct attack on the state? Qasim Suri told Geo TV, saying he did not violate the constitution with his decision, which was overturned by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The whole nation congratulated me and I am proud of my decision, Suri said. The whole nation is still with Imran Khan.

44 minutes ago (06:22 GMT)

Khans PTI wants to investigate a foreign conspiracy

Before the adjournment of the National Assembly session, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke in his address about an alleged foreign plot to overthrow the government.

Qureshi said Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party wanted an investigation into the diplomatic cable in which a foreign country threatened Pakistan.

Khan accused the United States of conspiring with the opposition to impeach him.

59 minutes ago (06:07 GMT)

The President adjourns the session of the National Assembly

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the chamber meeting until 12:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) amid protests from opposition leaders.

After reading details of a court ruling ordering the no-confidence vote, which Khans’ allies had blocked last Sunday, Qaiser adjourned the session. He gave no reason to interrupt the meeting before the vote.

Police officers stand guard to provide security outside the National Assembly in Islamabad [Anjum Naveed/AP]

1 hour ago (05:54 GMT)

Shehbaz urges president to hold vote of no-confidence

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Speaker of Parliament to vote on the no-confidence motion proposed by the opposition.

The Supreme Court has declared the actions taken by you and Prime Minister Khan unconstitutional, so please hold a vote in accordance with the court’s decision, he said.

This is the moment and you must seize this moment with conviction and not follow a chosen prime minister, he said.

In response, President Asad Qaiser said: I have read the Supreme Court decision and will follow it in letter and spirit, but we want to have a discussion about a foreign conspiracy.

2 hours ago (05:32 GMT)

The crucial parliamentary session begins

The crucial National Assembly meeting has begun, chaired by President Asad Qaiser.

Agenda for the National Assembly session to be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. #NASession @appcsocialmedia @PTVNewsOfficial @PTV_Parliament @demp_gov @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/5l6UlSHvN8

National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) April 8, 2022

2 hours ago (05:07 GMT)

PTI may try to delay vote: Opposition

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said his party feared the government was trying to delay the vote by discussing the alleged foreign plot against Imran Khan.

Although they (the government) will try to delay, the Supreme Court ruling has made it mandatory to hold the crucial vote today, Sanaullah told reporters.

2 hours ago (05:02 GMT)

Parliament placed under high security

Special security arrangements have been made for the crucial session of the National Assembly, as security personnel refuse entry to those without a security pass.

Many journalists and lawmakers’ guests who did not receive passes for the Saturday session were denied entry to the building, local Geo TV reports.

People watch Prime Minister Imran Khans Friday night speech on a TV screen, at a cafe in Islamabad [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

2 hours ago (04:58 GMT)

Opposition meets ahead of crucial session

Lawmakers and leaders of various political parties have started arriving at the parliament building for the crucial session which is due to start at 10:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT).

Ahead of the session, opposition parties that tabled a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan will meet to discuss their strategy in the chamber.

D-Day: Grand Opposition congregate here. #NoConfidenceMotionVote pic.twitter.com/DZTCRMrdtH

Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) April 9, 2022

2 hours ago (04:51 GMT) Khan calls for street rallies in his support

In an impassioned televised address to the nation on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan urged Pakistanis, especially the country’s youth who have been the backbone of his support since Pakistan came to power. former cricketer star turned politician in 2018 for nationwide rally on Sunday night.

You must all come out on Sunday after evening prayer to protest, to protest peacefully, I repeat never engage in violence, he said.

It should be a peaceful protest.

(Al Jazeera)



