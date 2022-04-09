Duterte, Xi discuss South China Sea, Ukraine at telesummit

The two leaders stressed the need to exert all efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea where the Philippines has recorded numerous Chinese incursions into Philippine waters.

MANILA, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-hour telephone summit during which they discussed the issue of the South China Sea and the situation in Ukraine, and reviewed the bilateral relations between their countries under the Duterte administration, Malacaang said on Saturday. April 9.

Malacaang said the open, warm and positive telesummit between the two leaders on Friday, April 8, was also attended by the Vice-Chair Secretary of the Climate Change Commission, Robert E.A Borje, the Acting Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Deputy Assistant Secretary MycaMagnolia Fischer of the Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“The leaders stressed the need to make every effort to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually acceptable framework for functional cooperation.” , Malacaang said in a statement.

“Both leaders acknowledged that while differences existed, both sides remained committed to expanding the space for positive engagements that reflected the dynamic and multidimensional relationship between the Philippines and China,” he added.

Malacaang said the leaders described “the relationship’s trajectory as being positive and creating greater space for partnership and cooperation.” This, despite ongoing tensions in the Western Philippine Sea caused by relentless Chinese incursions that prompted the Philippines to file hundreds of diplomatic protests against China, including one just over a week before the telesummit.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in March after a Chinese navy vessel snuck in, then lingered, in the Sulu Sea in early 2022.

During the telesummit, Duterte and Xi “stressed the importance of continuing discussions and concluding the code of conduct on the South China Sea,” said Malacaang China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. East signed a non-binding declaration on the conduct of the parties in the South. China Sea in 2002, but the binding code of conduct on the South China Sea has not yet been finalized 20 years later.

In 2021, retired Senior Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Antonio Carpio, said China had “killed” the code of conduct through its China Coast Guard Law, which allows its guards to coasts to use armed force against anyone found in waters claimed by Beijing.

China rejected the Philippines’ 2016 arbitration award victory in the Western Philippine Sea. The historic legal victory, recognized by countries around the world, affirmed the rights of Filipinos in the Western Philippine Sea. Filipino fishermen have been harassed by Chinese vessels, as in the case of the Gem-Ver fishermen who were rammed by a Chinese boat and abandoned at sea.

Amid criticism over his lack of response to China’s aggression in the Western Philippine Sea, Duterte referred to the Philippines’ legal victory over China at the 2020 United Nations General Assembly.

‘Deep concern’ over Ukraine and climate change

During their telesummit, the two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine.

“President Duterte and President Xi have expressed deep concern over developments in other parts of the world, including Ukraine. Both presidents renewed the call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through dialogue in accordance with international law,” Malacaang said.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been warned against helping its ally evade global sanctions. China was among 24 countries that voted against the UN resolution suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights. man in Ukraine.

Duterte previously called for an end to what he called a “stupid war”, noting its impact on fuel and commodity prices in the Philippines.

They also agreed to work closely together to address the impacts of climate change and “to ensure that the voice of the developing world is heard in all relevant forums on climate change”.

Industrial superpower, China is one of the first in the world. main contributors to CO2 emissions. Duterte previously demanded climate justice from developed countries, which are “most responsible for this existential challenge”.

“Significant growth” of economic cooperation

Reviewing the Philippines-China relationship since the start of Duterte’s presidency in 2016, the two leaders agreed on the “significant growth” of their countries’ economic and infrastructural cooperation.

“Presidents Duterte and Xi agreed to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment and continue to support the Build, Build, Build agenda. The leaders also underscored the need to open access to goods and services and work for a trade balance that would reflect a healthy state of economic partnership,” Malacaang said.

Leaders also agreed on the importance of supporting each other in each other’s pandemic responses, such as making vaccines available to countries that need them most.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines purchased in the Philippines are China-owned Sinovac’s CoronaVac. The Philippine Ministry of Health also said on April 5 that it would donate “excess” vaccine doses to Myanmar and Papua New Guinea.

Malacaang said Xi and Duterte, whose term ends on June 30, 2022, “regarded the elevation of bilateral relations between the Philippines and China into comprehensive strategic cooperation as a landmark achievement that demonstrated the commitment of the Philippines and China. China to continue to build on the achievements of previous years into the future. Michelle Abad/Rappler.com