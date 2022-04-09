Top pollster says Scotland cause for concern for Boris Johnson in Mays local election





(Alamy) 3 minute read Leading pollster Sir John Curtice said the Conservatives’ position as the voice of trade unionism in Scotland could be under threat after local elections in May. The University of Strathclyde professor, who is also a senior fellow at the National Center for Social Research, told PoliticsHome podcast The Rundownreleased Friday, this “partygate” had played a significant role in the fall of the fortunes of the conservatives in Scotland. “The only place that [Boris Johnson] has to worry about is Scotland. In Scotland, all council seats are up for grabs,” Curtice explained. He said the difficulty for the Tories was that local elections north of the border were last held six weeks before the 2017 general election, when the party had performed well both locally and nationally. . “Polls over the last three, four or five months… have shown the Tories not only well behind where they were five years ago, but also trailing Labour,” he continued. “It is possible that, for the first time since 2016, Labor will come in second [in Scotland]both in votes and seats in local elections.” He added that the Tories’ position as “so far the undisputed leading voice of trade unionism north of the border” could be threatened if they came in third place in the May polls. Chris Curtis, head of polls at Opinium, agreed Johnson will face his biggest challenge in May on Scottish councils. He told The Rundown podcast he believed Labor was on track for a “comfortable second place” in Scotland, while the Tories faced a “tough” campaign following the partygate scandal, which led Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to call Johnson. resignation. “How can a group of people who said the Prime Minister should resign a few months ago turn around and leave, in fact he shouldn’t resign, and also you should vote for us? It’s going to be incredibly difficult for them to fight,” he said. Ross was among Johnson’s most vocal Tory critics following reports that lockdown-breaking parties had taken place in Downing Street and Whitehall. However, he announced in March that he had withdrawn his letter of censure to the prime minister, saying it was not appropriate to discuss leadership challenges as the conflict continued in Ukraine. According to a recent survival poll for Ballot Box Scotland, the SNP is on course for a record result in the May municipal elections, winning 44% of first-preference votes in the country’s proportional system. Just 6% said they would support the Conservatives, down one point from the previous election, while 23% said they would support Labour, up three points from 2017. Click here to listen to the latest episode of The Rundownor search “PoliticsHome” wherever you get your podcasts.

The Rundown is a new podcast from PoliticsHome. Every Friday, our reporters are joined by the biggest names in Westminster to unpack that week’s politics. PoliticsHome Newsletters PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/leading-pollster-says-scotland-is-a-worry-for-boris-johnson-in-mays-local-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos