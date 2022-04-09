Donald Trump Jr. details in text how to seize White House after 2020 vote: report





Donald Trump Jr. explained in a text last year to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows how to take operational control of the presidency for his father, President Donald Trump, right after the election of 2020, CNN reported Friday.

The eldest son of former presidents cared little about how Americans voted, according to messages he sent to Meadows that were reviewed by CNN. He pointed to Republican majorities in the Senate and in swing-state legislatures that could be used to wrest control of elections from voters.

It’s very simple, he reportedly texted two days after the presidential election, before the vote was officially called for Joe Biden. We have several paths. We control them all.

He suggested a number of measures Trump allies were already developing to alter election results if Trump were to lose. They included lawsuits to block the results and press state lawmakers to demand recounts and present a list of fake voters who would support Trump, against voters’ wishes.

Trump Jr. argued to Meadows that ultimately Republican lawmakers might just vote to keep Trump in the White House, CNN reported.

We have operational control of full leverage, its message insisted, according to CNN. Morale High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.

Trump Jr. attorney Alan S. Futerfas said in a statement to CNN that his client was likely passing a message to Meadows that was written by someone else, though he didn’t say who. .

After the election, Don received many messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely came from someone else and was forwarded, Futerfas told CNN.

A number of points raised in Trump Jr.’s text were detailed in the so-called coup memos written by far-right lawyer John Eastman, a key strategist on how to seize the White House for Trump.

Last month, U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote in a ruling that he believed the former president and Eastman had launched a campaign to nullify a Democratic election, an action unprecedented in U.S. history. Carter called it a coup attempt in search of legal theory and said it was more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress on 6 January 2021 to prevent his loss from becoming official.

Carter ordered Eastman to disclose 101 emails written on the subject to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s Jan. 6 uprising, ruling that Eastman had failed to sufficiently assert solicitor-client privilege. . The committee received the emails earlier this week.

