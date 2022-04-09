‘PM Modi supported me,’ says ex-J&K governor Satya Pal Malik on Rs 300 crore bribe accusation





Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik today hailed the central agency’s investigation into allegations of corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, saying he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a bribe de-vin of Rs 300 crore which had been offered to him to erase two files while he was the governor of the state. “The prime minister stood by me and said there should be no compromise on corruption,” he explained. Malik had in October last year claimed that he had been offered Rs 300 crore in bribes to erase a file each belonging to Ambani and a man affiliated with the RSS during his tenure. “Two files had come for my review. One of the secretaries told me that if I approved these I could get 150 crore for each. I declined the offer saying I had brought five kurta pajamas in Kashmir and that I would just come back with them,” Mr Malik said on October 17 last year at a reception in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, according to NDTV reports. After the administration of Jammu and Kashmir approached the central investigation agency late last month, the CBI launched an investigation into the allegations made by Malik. Malik said today that although he was not directly offered the bribes, he was aware of everyone involved. He added that he knew other people involved and would reveal their identities as the investigation progressed. Malik added that he is ready to be investigated by the CBI and would provide additional information to help the investigation. “I had canceled both agreements. There is no investigation against me,” he said. (with NDTV inputs) (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted: Friday April 8th 2022, 9:12 PM IST



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/pm-modi-backed-me-says-former-jk-governor-satya-pal-malik-on-rs-300-crore-bribe-charge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos