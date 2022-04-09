Xi Jinping defends China’s zero-COVID policy amid Shanghai lockdown





Covid 19 cases increase in China Photo: AP beijing : Defending his country’s rigorously implemented zero COVID policy amid a huge rise in coronavirus cases in Shanghai and other cities, Chinese President Xi Jinping said friday China Targeted and effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures have ensured the safe and smooth organization of the Winter Olympics. “In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world, we have put the health of all participants first, adhered to the policy to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country to cause a new epidemic, and have strictly implemented prevention and control measures,” Xi said, addressing a gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games. Beijing winter 2022. He said China’s anti-COVID policy has once again stood the test of time, bringing useful experience to the world in fighting the virus and hosting major international events. “As some foreign athletes have said, if there was a gold medal for responding to the pandemic, then China deserves it,” Xi said. Under the dynamic zero-Covid policy, China has drastically reduced international travel by canceling visas and restricting flights since 2020. Xi’s comments came as Shanghai, the city of 26 million, has emerged as a new epicenter of China’s latest COVID-19 surge, setting a record six consecutive days by registering more than 20,000 cases, prompting authorities to keep the city under lockdown for several days to carry out repeated mass testing. On Friday, the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) reported more than 24,100 coronavirus cases, including 22,648 asymptomatic, in the country. Shanghai has reported 824 positive cases and 20,398 asymptomatic cases, according to the Commission report. As many as 1,540 new locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported across China on Thursday, the NHC said. It is the largest spike in COVID cases in the country after Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019. The outbreak in Shanghai, caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, is becoming so severe that the city’s Communist Party has sent an open letter to rally members to help frontline health workers in their quest to find and quell the disease, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday. It was the second letter since March 24 from cadres in the city where the party was founded a century ago. China has already dispatched thousands of personnel from various army medical departments to Shanghai, in a similar move to contain the coronavirus in Wuhan. The Beijing Winter Olympics followed by the Paralympic Winter Games were held in February and March. Beijing, which hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, has become the only city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The inaugural ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics was boycotted by the United States, the European Union and several other countries due to allegations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/world/health-first-xi-jinping-defends-chinas-zero-covid-policy-amid-shanghai-lockdown-article-90723396 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos