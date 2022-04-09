National hero, army favourite, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had it all. Then came the fall





In late February, just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Moscow all smiles. “What a moment ahead, so much excitement,” remarked Khan. Reports also emerged that he went ahead with the untimely visit against the advice of his own Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Armed Forces.

That’s not to say that Khan’s defiance of the military in this particular incident is the reason for the political chaos in Pakistan, or for the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on Friday to undo all the damage Khan had done in the face of a vote of no confidence.

On the contrary, Khan’s remarks on that chilly night in Moscow were a telling moment of how the former cricketer and celebrity playboy always seemed to lack political maturity and strategic prowess both on the scale national and international.

Instead of stepping down after his key movement partner Muttahida Qaumi (Pakistan) joined the opposition last week, Khan chose to flout Pakistan’s constitution. He won the rejection of the no-confidence vote and a presidential nod to dissolve parliament, calling for new elections citing a conspiracy and a foreign hand that allegedly sought his ouster. Imran Khan faces another no-confidence vote on Saturday, which experts say he is unlikely to survive. Even Khan’s cricket analogy of ‘playing to the last ball’, which he continues to repeat even after the Supreme Court ruling, reflects an inability to see the wood for the trees his party has been. eliminated the day the coalition collapsed.

Given Pakistan’s history, it is not alarming that the prime minister is being removed from office, whether through staged coups or the invisible hand of the military. Even seasoned politicians like Nawaz Sharif and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto have not survived the minefield that is Pakistani politics. But the cocky hubris with which Imran Khan has held office since his 2018 election victory appoints a US official for an unsubstantiated foreign plot, neglects Pakistan’s economy while professing an Islamist welfare state, mismanages the Covid pandemic and makes empty promises of a Naya Pakistan that is what separates him from his predecessors.

Imran Khan will be remembered as the army lackey who left office in controversy and disgrace. And that’s why he’s ThePrint’s Newsmaker of the Week.

From gentleman’s game to dirty politics

Before being a sparkle in the eyes of the army, Imran Khan was one of Pakistan’s most beloved cricketers under whose guidance the country won the 1992 Cricket World Cup. He was a hero national with strong ideals. In his autobiography, Pakistan: A Personal History, he wrote about how the people of Pakistan took solace from their cricketing success amid the steady erosion of the country’s political and social fabric under the military dictator General Zia- ul-Haq.

Much like the message behind the 2001 Indian film ‘Lagaan’, Khan also understood the importance of the cricket ground. “For teams like Pakistan, India and the West Indies, a battle to right colonial wrongs and affirm our equality was played out on the cricket pitch every time we faced England,” he wrote in his autobiography. It would appear that Khan had a pulse on the nation more as a cricketer than a politician.

After retiring from cricket in 1992, Khan took up philanthropic work. A graduate of Oxford University, he raised a huge amount of money at an event in Britain in the 1990s for the construction of Pakistan’s first cancer hospital. The hospital, named after his late mother Shaukat Khanum who succumbed to cancer in 1985, was opened in 1994.

“I think that suffering and watching her [Shaukat Khanum] to die, it touched me deeply. It was a turning point [moment] in my life,” Khan said in a rare 90s interview shortly after the fundraising event. “I didn’t know how people would react in a hospital in Pakistan. My main idea was to exploit Pakistanis living in Britain.

In 1996, after years of toying with the idea of ​​politics, Khan launched his own political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). But it wasn’t until two decades later that the PTI would taste success and Khan, after going through two divorces and shaking off his party persona, became his country’s prime minister, albeit with a boost from the ‘army.

Legacy of wrong economic policies

One could say that Imran Khan’s neglect of the Pakistani economy began his downfall.

Although he came to power on the promise of a “Naya Pakistan”, Khan did little to focus on reform and growth, as Indian economist Mihir Sharma pointed out in an editorial for Bloomberg. Inflation is now above 12%, exacerbated by global commodity price spikes caused by the war in Ukraine, from an average of around 5% in the five years before the former player took office of cricket.

Let’s not forget that last November, after many back and forths, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to relaunch a $6 billion rescue package for Pakistan’s struggling economy, but the money is now suspended due to Khan’s recent antics.

Under Khan, Islamabad has also come to increasingly depend on Beijing, raising concerns that Pakistan’s growing debt alongside the China-Pakistan Strategic Economic Corridor (CPEC) project could put the country in a position similar to that of Sri Lanka, when the Chinese seized the international Port of Hambantota.

Khan’s delusions that the economy was on the right track were on full display during the pandemic when his rhetoric did not exactly match the actual mishandling of the health crisis. In March 2021, YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate’s rap remix of Khan Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahin’s infamous speech a year earlier went viral.

The sarcastic lyrics communicated Pakistanis’ frustration with rising inflation and high prices for everyday items like soap, as the government told them not to worry.

Act instead of quit

They say breaking up with someone shows you their true colors. Imran Khan’s disorderly break from his post as prime minister is certainly telling. It shows a man who prefers to act and override the Constitution instead of resigning according to parliamentary rules.

He went so far as to accuse the US Under Secretary of State of being involved in a “foreign plot” against him. As former Pakistani Ambassador Husain Haqqani recently noted in an episode Off The Cuff with ThePrints Shekhar Gupta, it’s a bit too much to give an Assistant Secretary of State a position equivalent to a Joint Secretary, as much importance even though there was no sign of the threatening letter” that Khan had cited to support the allegation.

Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan pointed out that the Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the National Assembly, also after reading the National Security Council minutes, “punches holes in the ‘foreign hand’ narrative of Imran Khan”.

Khan was clearly hanging on to straws this week, giving Vice President Qasim Suri powers he didn’t have and telling President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly. What is tragic is that there was once hope for Imran Khan, whether during his cricketing or philanthropy days. As his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith said last April, in response to his rape comments, he is no longer the Khan the world knew. Now he will have one of the most unceremonious departures from the most important post of his life.

