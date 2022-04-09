PM Modi to launch ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’, Nehru’s personal gifts to be showcased – ThePrint





New Delhi [India]April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya (museum)” on April 14, which recognizes the contributions of all the country’s former prime ministers, while a revamped Block I will also exhibit a number of gifts received by the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, which have not yet been part of the Nehru Museum. The inauguration of the museum will coincide with the birthday of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. The government said the museum aims to educate the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all former prime ministers. The “Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya” is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize the contributions of all his predecessors, regardless of their ideology or tenure. Sources told ANI, “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is an inclusive undertaking of Prime Minister Modi, which aims to raise awareness and inspire the younger generation on the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.” The “Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya” is a seamless blend of old and new and includes the former Nehru Museum building, designated as Block I, which now features a fully updated and technologically advanced exhibition on the life and contribution of the India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. A number of gifts he received from around the world but have yet to be displayed were also displayed in the renovated Block I. Starting from India’s freedom struggle and constitution making, the ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’ then tells the story of how prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and secured the overall progress of the country. The guiding principle has been to recognize the contribution of all prime ministers in a non-partisan way, sources added. The design of the museum building is inspired by India’s rising history, shaped and molded by its rulers. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No trees were felled or transplanted. The total building area is 10,491 square meters. The building’s logo represents the hands of the Indian people holding the “Ashoka Chakra”, a symbol of the nation and democracy. “Information on former Prime Ministers has been collected by institutions such as Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and Foreign), Print Media, Foreign News Agencies, Toshakhana of MEA, etc. Families have also been contacted. for information on former prime ministers,” the sources said. They also said that information about former PMs was acquired on a perpetual license in most cases. Appropriate use of archives (complete works and other literary works, important correspondence), certain personal effects, gifts and memorabilia (congratulations, honours, conferred medals, commemorative stamps, coins, etc.), PM speeches and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of the Prime Ministers’ lives were reflected in a thematic format. The “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya” used state-of-the-art technology-based interfaces to present information in an easy and interesting way, especially for young people. Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone apps, interactive screens, experiential installations were leveraged to make exhibit content highly interactive, sources added. . During a recent meeting of the BJP parliamentary party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told MPs from his party that it was important for each of them to visit the museum and also educate young people about the contribution of each of the PMs. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

