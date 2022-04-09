We could pull out of Ulster deal: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Article 16

Boris Johnson refused to rule out triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol from Brexit and hinted at a disagreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue.

The Prime Minister described an ‘almost seamless harmony’ between the UK and Germany on most issues during a briefing that focused mainly on support for Ukraine, but said protocol was one area where there was friction.

As part of the Brexit deal, goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are subject to checks to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland. But the UK says the measures have created new economic barriers, hinting that Article 16 could be triggered, which would suspend certain aspects of the protocol.

Appearing alongside German leader Olaf Scholz at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said he raised the issue.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Downing Street today for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Johnson, pictured above, said he and Chancellor Scholz agreed on almost everything, but he said he raised the issue of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol.

‘Would article 16 be removed from the table?’ Johnson was questioned. “No, no clearly not, there is a problem,” he replied.

Asked about Article 16, the prime minister told reporters: ‘We have had discussions about it, as you would expect. It happened. I think I raised it.

He went on to say that the outcome of the discussion was “entirely predictable”.

He added: ‘The almost seamless harmony you saw between Britain and Germany today, I wouldn’t want to interrupt it in any way by delving into that.

“But what I will say is, to answer your question ‘could we take that off the table? the use of Article 16, no, clearly not, there is a problem.

Above: A sign reading ‘No Irish Sea Borders’ is pictured attached to an lmap post outside Larne Harbour, north Belfast. As part of the Brexit deal, goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are subject to checks to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland

Pictured: A HGV (left) waiting to be checked at the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs check site in Belfast Docks. The UK says the measures have created new economic barriers, hinting that Article 16 could be triggered, which would suspend certain aspects of the protocol.

Above: Trucks queue for the Port of Dover along the A20 in Kent. Agreed by the UK and EU to ensure that Ireland’s land border is not hardened post-Brexit, the Northern Ireland Protocol instead shifted regulatory and customs controls to the Irish Sea, Northern Ireland North remaining in the EU single market for goods.

But he said the two men, who smiled and nodded in agreement with each other at times during the briefing, were united on “virtually every other issue” of policy.

The protocol created new economic barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Accepted by the UK and the EU to ensure that the Irish land border is not hardened after Brexit, it has instead moved regulatory and customs controls to the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland remaining in the single market EU goods.

The region also applies the EU customs code in its ports.

Unionists and loyalists say the arrangements undermined UK sovereignty and demanded the UK trigger the protocol’s Article 16 mechanism to suspend its trade arrangements.