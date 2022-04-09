Citing India’s self-respect’, Imran Khan appeals to Pakistan





Hours before facing a no-confidence vote in parliament, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to accept the writing on the wall on Friday and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the new imported government enters in power on Sunday.

In an address to the nation on the eve of a no-confidence motion he is unlikely to defeat, Khan, 69, cited the example of India as a self-respecting nation (khuddar qaum) to which no world power can dictate its terms.

He expressed his disappointment at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the National Assembly vice-presidents’ rejection of the no-confidence motion against him.

I will not accept this imported government, I will take to the streets. Only the people can bring me to power and I will come back with the help of the people,” he said, adding that his supporters are expected to come out on Sunday evening after the new government is expected to be installed.

I have called a cabinet meeting tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is that I have always and will continue to fight for Pak until the last ball.

He said EU envoys had criticized Islamabad for not taking a stand against Russia, but would not dare to do the same in India as it is a sovereign nation.

He taunted the opposition to announce new elections and take on the nation with him. That’s why I dissolved the assembly because I want people to elect the new government, he said.

I am ready for the fight, join me in a peaceful protest, said Khan, who lost his majority in the 342-member house.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to bring down Prime Minister Khan. They have more than the required number.

Now Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be voted out in a vote of no confidence.

In a historic 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday unanimously overturned the vice presidents ruling on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan and ordered the restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister’s decision to dissolve parliament and call a snap election was unconstitutional.

The court also ordered the president of the lower house to convene the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 a.m. (local time) to organize a vote of no confidence. He ordered the election of the new prime minister if the motion of no confidence was successful.

I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the Supreme Court should have considered a threatening letter before issuing its verdict, Khan said in his speech, possibly his last to the nation as prime minister this term.

I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it, he said, adding that the supreme court could have at least requested and examined the document because it is a very big problem and there is no there was no discussion about it in court.

In recent weeks, Khan spoke of a threatening letter and claimed it was part of a foreign plot to impeach him because it was not acceptable to follow an independent foreign policy.

He said he very much wanted people to be able to see the document but refused to share it citing national security. He shared the gist of it in his own words.

Khan repeated his allegations that a US diplomat had threatened regime change in Pakistan.

He said that during the meeting between the Pakistani ambassador and the American official, the latter had complained that I [Imran Khan] shouldn’t have visited [Russia].

“It is so disgraceful to Pakistan’s 220 million people that a foreign official is ordering the country’s incumbent prime minister through a third person, warning him of the grave consequences and asking for forgiveness if I [Imran Khan] leave the office, he said.

He then asked his people, “If we have to live like this, then why did we get freedom (from the British).”

He asked the people to come out and reject the foreign conspiracy to overthrow the government. “If you’re not standing, no one will come to save you,” he said.

